Manhunt could have been avoided if top cops listened to community needs, says advocate

Years of pulling police out of Feilding let a wanted man get away, a justice advocate says.

Police have been hunting Shayden Hikaka-Beattie for five days after he slipped through their fingers on Sunday.

Hikaka-Beattie was driving a stolen vehicle through the Manawatū town when officers attempted to pull him over, but he escaped after pulling a gun on them and a member of the public.

Only one patrol car filled with two officers were stationed in Feilding at the time, justice advocate and local Scott Guthrie said.

If the two officers needed back up, they would have to wait at least 10 minutes for help from Palmerston North, which was more than enough time to get away, Guthrie said.

“The public are not safe, and Sunday proved that."

Two frontline officers have contacted Guthrie in the past week sharing their grave concerns about how Hikaka-Beattie evaded police due to the lack of officers stationed in the town.

“They’ve told me the Sunday situation would have been controlled if they had the right number of staff.”

It’s an issue he had been taking to police and government for years.

David Unwin/Stuff ManawatÅ« District mayor Helen Worboys says Feilding is experiencing harder crime with less police.

Manawatū District Council Mayor Helen Worboys met with Inspector Sarah Stewart, the area commander for Manawatū until December 2020, who assured her the town would be adequately covered when policing was centralised to Palmerston North in 2018.

“They said trust us. But I guess the proof is in the pudding.”

Worboys said they type of crime the town was experiencing was getting harder, and without its own police unease in the community was increasing.

“There was a time when you couldn’t see a patch in Feilding, but you would now.

“We’ve got nearly 33,000 people in our district, our community deserves its own policing.”

Ian McKelvie, National MP for Rangitīkei, said he had spoken to Stewart multiple times about the problems the town faced, but any concerns he bought to her had fallen on deaf ears, he said.

McKelvie said members of the community were constantly sending emails, calling and coming to his office concerned and feeling unsafe by the lack officers stationed in their town.

“It’s upsetting for people and it affects the public’s confidence.

“Police presence is important and if they haven’t got the resources that's challenging.”

The structure in place for police was unsatisfactory, he said.

“Seeing what types of crime we’re seeing in Fielding and to have to call police from Palmerston North, it’s quite frustrating.

“I think the police on the ground do a great job, but I think it’s unfortunate that they’re under-resourced.”

McKelvie said he would write to Poto Williams, the minister of police, in a bid to show Feilding's police staffing numbers and structure needs to be addressed.

The Central Policing District had seen a 35 per cent increase in gang membership in the past four years, from 492 in October 2017 to 667 recorded by police in April 2021.

Simeon Brown, National Party spokesman for police, said the increase in gang activity had been seen across the nation.

Gangs have increased up to 50 per cent across the regions, with Northland being the only one to remain stagnant.

“We're seeing more gangs feeling emboldened and I don’t think the government is taking a hard enough stand.”

The government pledged to deliver an extra 700 officers tasked with tackling gang and organised crime in the past three years, but so far only 250 have been deployed across the country for tactical purposes.

Due to the need to shuffle resources towards managed isolation facilities, the promise was put on the back burner, but with the increase expected to maintain its traction, more needed to be done to address the issue facing every day New Zealanders, he said.

“There’s a lack of confidence that the police will be able to handle these situations.

“New Zealanders are feeling less safe and they’re wanting the government to deliver their promises.”

Guthrie said the lack of police in Feilding had allowed gangs to move into the town.

Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Hells Angels and Head Hunters freely walk the streets with their patches on display, frightening residents, he said.

“Feilding wants police, and we’ll get police.”

Police were approached for comment, but were yet to respond before deadline.