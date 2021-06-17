Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final: Road closures, how to get there, tickets and weather

The All Blacks star is back at training but whether he'll make the squad for Saturday’s final is up in the air.

Thousands are set to pack Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday for the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final.

More than 25,000 tickets have been sold for the game between the Blues and the Highlanders.

The Sky Tower and the Harbour Bridge will even light up blue for the occasion.

Here is everything you need to know for the big day.

READ MORE:

* Six60 at Auckland's Eden Park: Set times, weather, road closures and livestream details

* Bledisloe Cup in Auckland: Weather, parking, road closures, and how to get there

* Christmas in the Park 2019: Rules, banned items, stage times and lineup



Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Auckland Blues will be facing the Otago Highlanders on Saturday in the Super Rugby final.

Kick-off time

Gates open at 5.30pm and kick-off is at 7.05pm.

How to get there

Auckland Transport is offering free transportation on trains and both regular and special event buses to anyone with match tickets from 4pm.

Passengers must show their match ticket for all travel via public transport or will be charged regular fares.

Bus

Those from the North Shore can catch the NX1 from a Northern Busway station and then transfer onto a train at Britomart, getting off at Kingsland station.

People travelling from Manukau can board a bus to Manukau Train Stain and then transfer onto a train, getting off at Britomart and transferring to the Western line to Kingsland station.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images More than 25,000 tickets have been sold to the game. (File photo)

People from Botany or Pakuranga can travel via the bus service 70 to Britomart, and transfer to the Western line to Kingsland station.

Special bus services will run from Manukau, Botany and Pakuranga, departing Manukau at 5pm, 5.15pm, 5.30pm and 5.45pm. At the end of the match, buses will run from Eden Park bus hub until the crowd is cleared.

Train

Those travelling on the train should get off at Kingsland station, located on the Western line.

From there, it’s about a 200-metre walk to the gates of Eden Park.

Additional rail services will operate to assist with the demand. Delays are expected due to the large turnout.

More information can be found on Auckland Transport’s website.

Road closures

Surrounding roads near Eden Park will be closed before and after the match from 5pm to 10pm, so plan ahead to avoid delays.

Roads affected include Walters Rd, Onslow Rd, Bellwood Ave, Rosemary Terrace, Altham Ave, Cricket Ave, Raleigh St, Reimers Ave, New North Rd and Sandringham Rd (Ethel St to New North Rd).

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland’s Sky Tower and Harbour Bridge will light up blue on Saturday in honour of the final match. (File photo)

More information on road closures in the Eden Park area can be found on the Auckland Transport website.

Parking

There is no parking near Eden Park, with the only authorised parking on a small section on Onslow Rd. Tow trucks will be operating from 5pm.

Mobility parking is available on Cricket Ave.

Weather

Bring a rain jacket, as periods of rain are expected on Saturday. There is also the possibility of thunderstorms.

A high of 18 degrees and a low of 11 degrees are expected.

Live coverage of the game will be available on Stuff from 6.30pm.

Tickets

Tickets are $20-$40 and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.