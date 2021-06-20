Best mate pays tribute to devoted family man who died after tornado picked him up at Auckland workplace

Fire and Emergency and Auckland Council have stepped in to help residents clean up after a tornado ripped through Papatoetoe, causing significant damage.

The man killed by a tornado in south Auckland has been remembered as a devoted husband and father who worked tirelessly to support his extended family back in Fiji.

Janesh Prasad died while working on Saturday at the South Auckland Freight Hub in Wiri after he was picked up by a tornado.

He worked as a diesel mechanic for forklift business Stellar Machinery and was repairing equipment when the tragedy struck.

Friends and colleagues were arriving on Sunday at a friend’s home in Mt Roskill as they prepared to farewell Prasad.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: new community case was electronics contractor working around country

* Auckland wharfies make claims of lax safety, near-miss before man was crushed

* Alleged drink driver had woman in car who mistook him for Uber



His close friend Vishal Kumar, who grew up in Fiji with Prasad and also immigrated to New Zealand, told Stuff that family and friends were reeling after the shock death.

“We are like brothers,” Kumar said.

“I’m just gutted.”

Originally from Labasa in Fiji, Prasad, who was in his mid 40s, migrated to New Zealand about five years ago for a better life, Kumar said.

His wife and children are in New Zealand but the rest of his family, including his father Ram Naresh, are in Fiji.

Supplied/Stuff Janesh Prasad with his wife Mala and children Ashley and Jesh.

He leaves behind his wife, Mala Archana Devi, and children Ashley, 13, and Jesh, 10.

“They don’t have anyone here. He was the best father, best husband.

“Always happy.”

Kumar said Prasad came from humble beginnings and had worked hard to build a life for his family while sending money back to Fiji.

“His background is very poor, but he’s the only one in his family who is working really hard.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The tornado toppled containers at the inland port in Wiri, south Auckland.

Kumar saw Prasad and his family every other weekend, he said.

“He’s always a part of my family.”

Shortly before his death, Prasad was telling Kumar how pleased he was that he was about to gain permanent residency.

For immigrant families, visas can be a huge concern, he said.

“He was happy he was about to qualify for permanent residency.”

Kumar said he would remember his friend’s broad smile and generous spirit.

“He always had something for someone else.”

“He’s willing to help anyone.”

Supplied/Stuff Janesh Prasad has been remembered as a hard worker who would do anything for anyone.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the family. Anns Funeral Home in Papatoetoe is understood to be overseeing his farewell.

Two other people were injured when the tornado struck the inland container terminal.

Police enquiries continue. Police have yet to officially release Prasad’s name, but it is understood next-of-kin have been notified.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz