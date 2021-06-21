Three people hospitalised after taking 'unknown substance' outside Auckland's SkyCity

Three people in critical condition have been transported to Auckland City Hospital.

Three people are in a critical condition after taking an “unknown substance” and falling ill outside Auckland’s SkyCity.

The patients were transported to Auckland City Hospital after emergency services arrived at Federal St, in the CBD, at 8.32am on Monday.

“Three ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager responded to the scene,” said St John’s ambulance spokeswoman, Beverley Tse.

A police spokesman said initial indications were that the three people had suffered a medical event after taking an “unknown substance”.

“Police are making follow-up inquiries,” the spokesman said.

A worker at the nearby 77 Convenience store said he wasn’t at work when the incident happened, but said the area was often frequented by people who were homeless.

“There’s often people using synthetic drugs outside there. I’ve seen people pass out in the street before after using drugs, but never three people at once,” he said.

A worker at United Coffee Nation, a nearby business, said they were working when multiple ambulances turned up at the scene.

A SkyCity spokeswoman said SkyCity Entertainment Group was also investigating the incident.

“A member of SkyCity staff observed three people unwell and the matter was reported to ambulance and police.

“The matter is now in the hands of police.”

At 4pm, a spokeswoman for Auckland’s District Health Board, said the three people were now in a stable condition.

Stuff Synthetic cannabis has claimed at least 20 lives in New Zealand. (File photo)

Synthetic cannabis is one of the most deadly illicit substances to have emerged in New Zealand in recent years.

It is considered to be the cause of more than 70 deaths from 2017 to 2019.