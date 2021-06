A man has died as a result of injuries obtained from a serious crash in north Auckland.

A man has died following a serious crash in north Auckland.

On Saturday, an 83-year-old male was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in the northern Auckland suburb of Warkworth, say police.

On Wednesday the man died as a result of his injuries.

The crash, which occurred around midday, took place near the intersection of SH1 and Wech Drive.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.