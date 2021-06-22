Auckland tornado: The aftermath, in pictures

Drone footage shows the damage caused by the tornado in Papatoetoe on the weekend.

On Saturday, a freak tornado unexpectedly ravaged south Auckland.

It tore through homes, shattered roofs and uprooted trees. It killed one man, contractor Janesh Prasad, and injured at least two others.

Chris McKeen/Stuff An aerial shot of the damage in Papatoetoe, south Auckland.

RICKY WILSON Auckland’s Papatoetoe and Wiri suburbs suffered significant damage.

The mid-morning blue skies were stark contrast to the torrential rain and high winds which battered the city just hours earlier.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A chimney crushed the front of a van on Fitzroy Street in Papatoetoe.

RICKY WILSON Destroyed shipping containers at the ports of Auckland wirings storage facility.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The cleanup continues days after the freak weather event.

A total of 240 houses in Papatoetoe were affected by the event, will many of those being too damaged and dangerous for homeowners to return to.

By Sunday evening, 80 of those 240 were still without power.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An assessor in an asbestos suit on Fitzroy Street in Papatoetoe.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tree contractors have been working around the clock to clear debris and fallen trees.

Since Saturday, various clean up operations have been taking place throughout the south Auckland suburbs of Papatoetoe and Wiri.

Tree contractors have been working around the clock to clear debris and fallen trees, while Auckland Emergency Management response and building inspection teams have been visiting affected homes, waste collectors and street clean contractors on site.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An open home sign clings to wall fence on Fitzroy Street in Papatoetoe.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Damage to homes has been so extensive many are still unable to return.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Upturned cars were found in carparks and driveways throught the south Auckland suburbs.

In the following days further worries would surface for Papatoetoe residents. There were concerns that thieves would raid the abandoned homes that had been left without since Saturday.

Other residents now fear they will be unable to find a new place to call home, as insurers try to keep up with unprecedented local demand. On Monday it was reported insurers had received 301 claims within just 48 hours after the event.

RICKY WILSON The tornado shattered stock at Vistalite Windows and Doors in Papatoetoe.

RICKY WILSON The tornado tore through homes, shattering roofs.

RICKY WILSON The Warehouse northern distribution centre suffered significant damage.

The aftermath of the tornado is extending to far beyond just life within the home, as many schools around Papatoetoe report being faced with diminishing student numbers as the week sets in.

Many students, along with their families, are having to stay in temporary emergency housing or family homes in various suburbs around Auckland, making the work or school commute tricky, if not impossible.

RICKY WILSON Fallen trees line the streets of Papatoetoe and Wiri.

While some facets of damage are one step closer to repair – Vector reported “less than 25 properties” now being without power on Monday evening – others will be waiting weeks, if not months, before the clean-up operation can come to a close.

RICKY WILSON Houses were ravaged on Seddon Ave and Balance Ave in Papatoetoe.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Widespread damage could be seen across the entire suburb.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The clean-up process will go on long into the week.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Fallen trees and other debris littered the streets.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The tornado left no area untouched.

Those affected by the tornado who are looking for guidance on how to make an insurance claim, apply for a Civil Defence payment, how to donate and more, can find it here.