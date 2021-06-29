Covid-19: Returnees in Auckland MIQ must stay longer after two positive cases

Brigadier Jim Bliss, who is in charge of the managed isolation and quarantine facilities, won't say he's confident that MIQ staff are being routinely tested for Covid-19. (First published April 22)

Returnees at Auckland’s managed isolation facility, Novotel Auckland Airport, are required to stay longer after two people tested positive for Covid-19 on day 12 of their stay.

People who test positive for the virus after day 3 undergo further investigation by Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) to rule out “in-facility transmission”.

Returnees are to remain in the managed isolation facility until genome sequencing to establish the virus strain and determine if the two cases are linked is completed.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Returnees to extend their stay at MIQ, Novotel Auckland Airport as they await genome sequencing results after two positive cases.

Results are expected to be returned in 48 hours.

The two cases were announced yesterday and both people arrived in New Zealand on June 14, one from Moscow and one from Dubai.

Some returnees at Novotel were expected to leave on Tuesday and Wednesday, however their departure will now be delayed.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that extending returnees stay was normal when health officials were required to investigate cases.