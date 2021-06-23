Auckland triple overdose: Mystery substance sent to Govt research lab for further testing

The substance at the centre of a recent triple overdosing incident in Auckland’s CBD is still unknown has been sent to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) for testing, say police.

The return of the test results could take weeks.

On Monday, three people were transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after taking an “unknown substance” and falling ill.

The three, who were found outside the SkyCity building, are now recovering in hospital, a police spokesperson said.

At the time of the incident police told Stuff that three people had suffered a medical event after taking an “unknown substance”.

SkyCity staff said they were investigating the incident after a member of staff “observed three people unwell”.

One witness described “multiple ambulances” turning up to the scene, while a worker at the nearby 77 Convenience Store said the area was often frequented by people who were homeless.

“There’s often people using synthetic drugs outside there. I’ve seen people pass out in the street after using drugs, but never three people at once,” he had said.