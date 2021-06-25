Man in Dargaville fatal collision walked into oncoming traffic on unlit road

A 21-year-old man was seen walking down the middle of an unlit rural road before being fatally hit by an oncoming vehicle. (File photo)

A 21-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Dargaville on Thursday was seen walking down the middle of an unlit rural road before the incident.

The man refused to get off the road after police spoke to him and was subsequently hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said in a media release that they received calls from members of the public around 6.10pm on Thursday, reporting a man walking along the centre of Bayley’s Coast Rd in Dargaville.

People reported having nearly hit the man and that he was seen swinging a pipe on a rural road with low visibility.

One person stopped and spoke with the man to say that the dark clothing he was wearing made it hard for motorists to see him.

A police unit attended and located the man in the middle of the road and was hit by the man’s pipe as they drove past him.

Police said they attempted to talk to the man who refused to comply with their requests to get off the road.

The man then started walking across to the other side of the road away from officers and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Police provided medical assistance until ambulance staff arrived, but the man died a short time later.

Police said next-of-kin notifications are still under way, but they can confirm that it was a 21-year-old man.

Police are investigating the incident and have referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police said the incident, which was also upsetting for all involved, including officers attempting to assist the man and the driver of the vehicle, has been advised to Worksafe.