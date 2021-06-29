Auckland traffic live: More Gulf Harbour ferry services to be replaced by bus

19:41, Jun 29 2021

Have you witnessed a crash? Email us at aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

We have everything you need to know about weather and traffic-related incidents in Auckland. (File photo)
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
We have everything you need to know about weather and traffic-related incidents in Auckland. (File photo)