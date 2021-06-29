Severe Weather: Kayakers found after battling southerly swells in Wellington Harbour

Winter is well and truly upon us, a polar blast delivers low snow, gales and huge waves to the country. Check the MetService Severe Weather Warnings page to see how this might affect you.

Two kayakers who sparked a search among large swells off Wellington have been found in Lower Hutt.

The men were reported missing off Marine Parade in the surburb of Seatoun to police just before 8am. A rescue helicopter, the Police Maritime Unit, Coastguard were all involved in the search before the men were found ashore and safe in Petone.

Police said they were reminding people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities as a polar blast hits the country.

Have you been affected by the weather? Contact newstips@stuff.co.nz

On Tuesday morning, trains and buses services were disrupted, with one Johnsonville bus becoming stuck in ice. State Highway 1 coming into Wellington was briefly closed after a hail storm, and flights and ferries have been cancelled in and out of the capital.

READ MORE:

* Wellington today, June 29: South coast prepares to be battered by storm

* Weather: Wellingtonians affected by past storms warned to prepare for polar blast, swells by staying with friends

* Snowfall in Dunedin and an increased chance of snow at sea level in Christchurch



Kevin Stent/Stuff Big waves lash Owhiro Bay on Tuesday morning as a southerly front hits Wellington.

The icy weather system making its way across the country from the Antarctic ice shelf was forecast to generate cold and wild weather for the Wellington region on Tuesday, with swells of up to 6 metres expected on the south coast as weather worsens on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Local councils are preparing for the swells and high winds, but, as of 9am, have not yet had any reports of damage.

Wellington City mayor Andy Foster said the council was expecting to respond to extreme weather along the south coast throughout the day. Council Spokesman Richard MacLean said sandbags had been handed out to some residents in those areas.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said there had been no reports of damage in Lower Hutt, but the region was yet to feel the full brunt of the weather.

Stephen Press Drivers on Marine Drive in Lowry Bay are being hit by waves amid wild weather in Wellington.

An Eastbourne resident said driving around the bays was “slow going” with work crews on the road clearing debris shortly after 9am.

Wellington Airport has cancelled more than 20 flights before 8am this morning and a spokeswoman said access to the airport from Moa Point Rd would be affected by surface flooding in the area.

Travellers were advised to take extra time and care getting to and from the airport.

The airport said they were working with Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office and were regularly inspecting the runway and seawall for damage.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Wellington’s south coast is being hit by big waves and a cold southerly on Tuesday morning.

Bluebridge Ferries have cancelled all sailings for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Cook Strait ferry services operated by Interislander had also been cancelled on Tuesday and potentially Wednesday

A spokesperson said they were continuing to monitor forecasts and a decision on sailings scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and evening would be made closer to the time.

Thomas Manch/Stuff A heavy hail dump in Johnsonville on Tuesday morning caused treacherous rad conditions. Part of SH1 and bus stops were closed.

On the harbour, sailings of the East By West Ferry have been cancelled because of wind, and large swells entering the harbour. The services have been replaced by buses.

MetService has issued a heavy-swell warning for the south coast from 6am on Tuesday through to 11pm on Wednesday. The most dangerous times are during the high tides – at 8.24am and 8.54pm on Tuesday, and 9.18am and 9.48pm on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s waves are forecast to be bigger than those in April 2020, which required evacuations in some coast suburbs.

The regions set to be hit the hardest on Tuesday included Ōwhiro Bay, Island Bay, Houghton Bay, Lyall Bay, Moa Point, Reef, Flax, Eve and Breakers Bays, Seatoun and Karaka Bays.

Large waves are expected in the inner harbour area at Petone and Eastbourne, but the impacts weren't expected to be as significant as that for the south coast.

People living on the south coast other places previously affected by storms are being advised to leave home ahead of the weather system.

“If your home has been impacted by past swell and storm events or have concerns, arrange accommodation with friends and family,” an update from the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) read on Monday night.

ROSA WOODS Tuesday’s waves are forecast to be bigger than those in April 2020. (File photo(

The advice was in place for Tuesday afternoon through to Wednesday afternoon. Those who didn’t have anywhere else to go were advised to call their local council for assistance.

The south and east Wairarapa Coast were also to be affected – Ocean Beach, Palliser Bay, the mouth and spit of Lake Onoke, Lake Ferry, Te Kopi, Whatarangi, Ngawi, Mangatoetoe, Cape Palliser, Riversdale, Castlepoint, Whakataki, Mataikona and Mataikona Road.

The bad weather was forecast to continue through to Tuesday evening, with more significant impacts, similar to the 2013 storm, expected due to the evening tide.

“People living close to swell and surf exposed coastlines should be prepared for the likely possibility of wave overtopping and flooding of roads,” WREMO warned.

The emergency management office also warned of potential property damage, debris and driftwood scattering, and potential road closures due to sand and gravel. Anyone who had their homes damaged by storms in the past was being told to prepare for these potential impacts again.

WREMO advised residents to pack a 24-hour grab bag with necessities, bring pets inside, move important items out of harm’s way, and check on neighbours who might need support. People were also being reminded to avoid affected areas, stay out of the water and take extra care on coastal roads.

Instances of road debris and damage could be reported to the location council, and anyone requiring emergency assistance should call 111.