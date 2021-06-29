Wellington weather watch: State of local emergency declared, evacuations begin on south coast

Don and Hellen Borrett prepare to evacuate their home in Breaker Bay as huge swells batter the South Coast of Wellington.

With waves expected to keep growing throughout the evening on Tuesday, Wellington authorities declared a state of emergency for parts of the south coast in the afternoon.

Council controllers were evacuating properties in Breaker Bay, which was expected to bear the full force of the southerly swell and storm peaking at high tide around 9pm.

Road blocks were put up at the Wahine Memorial Park and the Pass of Branda at the northern and southern entrances to Breaker Bay to prevent people entering the area.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Don and Helen Borrett, who have lived in Breaker Bay for 31 years were preparing to leave on Tuesday night.

The Breaker Bay Rd properties most affected were from number 53 to 194.

READ MORE:

* Snowfall in Dunedin and an increased chance of snow at sea level in Christchurch

* Wild weather: Heavy rain, gales gusting up to 130kmh, and thunderstorms set to hit

* Wellington waves: South Coast back to 'beautiful best' after 'carnage'



Donna Cross of Three Eyes Gallery lives at 127 Breaker Bay Rd, and she intended staying put until she was asked to evacuate.

She said her house was on a point a long way from the breaking waves and it “looked liked a normal stormy day”.

“It’s a long, long way away from my house, so I’m really just going to ignore the warning. I’ve got a two-storey house anyway - it’s not a tsunami.”

Donna Cross/Supplied Breaker Bay Rd resident Donna Cross has no intention of leaving her home describing the weather as “just like a normal stormy day”. This was the view from the second storey of her house on Tuesday at 5pm, an hour and half after a State of Emergency was declared along that section of the road.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) sent out a text message alert warning to people in the general area based on cellphone locations.

People who were evacuated were asked to stay with family and friends outside the evacuation zones.

The council arranged emergency accommodation for those evacuees with no other options, which they could access by calling the Wellington City Council contact centre on 04 499 4444.

The local state of emergency declared under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act would be lifted as soon as it was no longer needed.

The south coast state of emergency initiated at 3.30pm came following a day of hail, snow in the hills, and disruption to travel.

Have you been affected by the weather? Contact newstips@stuff.co.nz

SUPPLIED Hamish, Maggie and Isla Thomson enjoying the snow at their farm on Admiral Hill Rd in Carterton on Tuesday morning.

There were reports of snow in some hilly parts of Wellington on Tuesday afternoon, after a morning of intermittent snow, sleet and hail across parts of the capital region.

ROSA WOODS Cory Gee and Emilie McBride enjoy the snow at their home in Whitemans Valley.

Trains and bus services were disrupted, with one Johnsonville bus becoming stuck in ice. State Highway 1 coming into Wellington was briefly closed after a hail storm, and flights and ferries have been cancelled in and out of the capital.

More than 20 flights were cancelled in and out of Wellington before 8am this morning, and a spokeswoman said access to the airport from Moa Point Rd would be affected by surface flooding in the area.

The South Wairarapa District Council was set to close Cape Palliser Rd on Wairarapa’s south coast at 6pm because of high seas predicted at high tide around 9pm.

Bam Blaikie/Supplied The scene in the Broadmeadows suburb of Wellington about 2am.

On the harbour, sailings of the East By West Ferry and Bluebridge Ferries were cancelled on Tuesday, and some of them into Wednesday.

A Bluebridge spokesperson said they were continuing to monitor forecasts and a decision on sailings scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and evening would be made closer to the time.

The icy weather system making its way across the country from the Antarctic was forecast to worsen on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

MetService issued a heavy-swell warning for the south coast from 6am on Tuesday through to 11pm on Wednesday. The most dangerous times are during the high tides.

The high tides on Wednesday were due at 9.18am and 9.48pm.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Big waves lash Owhiro Bay on Tuesday morning as a southerly front hits Wellington.

Stephen Press Drivers on Marine Drive in Lowry Bay were being hit by waves amid wild weather in Wellington.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Wellington’s south coast was hit by big waves and a cold southerly on Tuesday morning.

WREMO advised residents to pack a 24-hour grab bag with necessities, bring pets inside, move important items out of harm’s way, and check on neighbours who might need support. People were also being reminded to avoid affected areas, stay out of the water and take extra care on coastal roads.

Instances of road debris and damage could be reported to the location council, and anyone requiring emergency assistance should call 111.

Mark Stevens/Stuff Hail carpeted the ground in Broadmeadows on Tuesday morning.

Thomas Manch/Stuff A heavy hail dump in Johnsonville on Tuesday morning caused treacherous rad conditions. Part of SH1 and bus stops were closed.