Psychiatrist at centre of Lake Alice abuse allegations unfit to stand trial

The lead psychiatrist and man at the centre of allegations of abuse at Lake Alice is unfit to stand trial, his lawyer says.

Lawyer Hayden Rattray spoke at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, sitting in Auckland on Tuesday, on behalf of Dr Selwyn Leeks, who was the lead psychiatrist at the Lake Alice child and adolescent unit.

The closing statements ended the chapter of the inquiry focused on the child and adolescent unit at Lake Alice, which operated from 1972 to 1978 in Rangitīkei.

Survivors, throughout two weeks of hearings, talked about sexual abuse, and the punishment of electro-convulsive therapy, seclusion and paraldehyde injections at the hands of Leeks and other staff.

Stuff Dr Selwyn Leeks was the lead psychiatrist at Lake Alice's child and adolescent unit

Rattray said Leeks was 92 years old, had cancer, heart disease, kidney dysfunction, Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

He said the former doctor was not aware of the proceedings and was incapable of responding to accusations.

Leeks, who was residing in Australia, was unfit to participate in a police interview, and unable to instruct lawyers.

“It would be impossible for criminal trial of these allegations to be conducted fairly now. There are a number of reasons for this, but chief amongst them is that Selwyn Leeks is simply unfit to be tried.”

Rattray said Leeks, when able to do so, maintained his innocence and was therefore presumed innocent by law.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Royal Commission of Inquiry witness Rangi Wickliffe talks about his time at Lake Alice as a 10 year old.

He said the inquiry was about more than the alleged conduct of Leeks – it was about a myriad of failings that allowed the allegations to go untested for half a century.

Lawyer Alana Thomas, on behalf of the survivors, said the State had failed the children of Lake Alice.

“The State failed them prior to their admission to Lake Alice, by placing them in care situations that led to them being abused and assaulted.

“The State failed them during their time at Lake Alice, in failing to protect them from what can only be described as torture at the hands of Dr Selwyn Leeks and other Lake Alice staff.

“The State continued to fail these children after they left Lake Alice, in ignoring and trivialising their complaints to the authorities and ultimately failing to hold Dr Leeks to account, and in further retraumatising them when they attempted to seek redress.”

Stuff The decaying kitchen in the now-demolished Lake Alice Psychiatric hospital, pictured in 2009.

Thomas said the survivors, who participated in the inquiry, had collectively spent 19 years, three months, three weeks and one day in Lake Alice.

Most of those survivors were in their 50s and 60s now, and had lived with the effects of the trauma for over 40 years.

“The survivors taking part in this inquiry are still only just a fraction of the hundreds of children that passed through Lake Alice.”

Many suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, memory loss, nightmares, suicidal thoughts and struggled to maintain relationships.

“They painted a picture of a prison for children, that gave an omnipotent, god-like figure, free rein to abuse and torture children.”

Lawyer Karen Feint, on behalf of the Crown, said it was clear settlements were not enough for some survivors, who wanted accountability, rehabilitation and support.

She said the Crown accepted that the “treatment” was cruel, inhumane and degrading. It also accepted that the lack of respect for Māori and Pasifika children was institutional racism.

“Many survivors have said their main concern was to ensure that what happened at Lake Alice does not happen again.”

She said the Crown was confident it would not reoccur.

Feint said it was a different era in the 1970s, and there had been considerable change in societal norms, psychiatric treatment and policies that governed medical treatment and patient rights.

She said the commission needed to draw the line between what was acceptable treatment in the 70s and what was abuse.