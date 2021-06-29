Covid-19: Returnees asked to extend MIQ stay now eligible for release

Returnees in managed isolation must wear a disposable mask every time they leave their room. This is just one of the rules attached to MIQ stays. (First published April 2021)

Managed isolation returnees whose stays were extended after two people tested positive for Covid-19 are now eligible for release, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening.

On Monday evening, 125 returnees at Auckland managed isolation facility Novotel Auckland Airport were required to stay longer after two people tested positive for Covid-19 on day 12 of their stay.

Novotel Auckland Airport Managed isolation facility.

The ministry said whole genome sequencing has determined there is unlikely to be in-facility transmission of Covid-19 at Novotel Auckland Airport, and health officials have decided the returnees can be released.

This means 115 of the 125 affected returnees can leave Novotel Auckland Airport on Tuesday, pending final health checks.

The remaining 10 people are able to depart on Wednesday 30 June, in line with their original departure date.

The ministry said genome sequencing has now determined that the first case has no close links to any other sequences in New Zealand.

The second case is considered likely to be historical by Auckland health officials.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in the statement that he understands the frustration of some of the guests, but stressed the importance of ruling out in-facility transmission.

“Every time a post-day 3 case is recorded, it’s essential we investigate further.

“The majority of the time these cases can be explained, through previous contact with a case or because the person is part of a travel bubble,

“In a small number of cases, such as these ones, further investigation confirms there is no underlying problem,” he said.