Auckland weather: City close to zero degrees on coldest day for three years

The latest MetService Severe Weather Warnings as a cold blast moves up the country.

As Auckland reports its coldest temperature of the year so far, it edges closer to surpassing the below freezing mark, a feat which has only been recorded eight times in Auckland in the past 55 years.

Auckland awoke to frosty conditions on Wednesday morning, as the big chill experienced around the whole of the country continued to take hold.

At 7.30am MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter recorded a temperature of 1 degree Celsius at the Auckland Airport weather station, while near the city came in at 0.2C.

It meant the city was plunged well below the average minimum temperature of 8.7C that is usually reported at this time of the year.

READ MORE:

* Weather: 110kmh gales cut power as wintry blast brings thunderstorms and snow

* North gets chance to dry out ahead of cold snap; another chilly start for inland southern areas

* Weather: Cloud-free, warm day on the cards for most of the country



The last time the Auckland Airport weather station dropped below 1.3C was 2018, said Rossiter, when Auckland fell to 1.1C.

“Which, funnily enough, was also on June 30, exactly three years ago,” she said.

Even more remarkable are the records of the all-time minimum temperature in Auckland, which was reported by the Auckland Airport weather station on June 30 1994, when the city dropped to -1.1C.

“According to my list, Auckland Airport has only fallen below freezing only eight times in the last 55 years,” said Rossiter.

Supplied It’s a chilly day in Auckland, with the mercury plunging to around zero overnight.

MetService had recorded temperatures of just below freezing at Hunua, near Auckland, in the early hours of Wednesday, and Waitākere dipped under zero at one point.

While those in Auckland are in for a chilly day – temperatures are not expected to surpass 13C – the weather will be clear and relatively calm as the day continues.

Rossiter said it should be a “nice, fine day and evening” with clear, blue skies as the morning leads into afternoon and the day sets in, with light southerly winds.

Aucklanders can expect to wake up to chilly temperatures and a frosty morning commute once more on Thursday, with the overnight and early hour temperatures due to be in the low single digits.

The minimum temperature forecast for the Auckland Airport weather station tonight is 4C, but it is “certainly possible” that it could drop below that.

Even so, the city will be “slightly warmer” on Thursday morning than on Wednesday, said Rossiter.

Unsplash Auckland is experiencing the coldest day it has felt all year, but conditions remain settled.

The cold weather around Auckland last night also affected much of the rest of the country, with a minimum of -2.1C felt in Hamilton, -1.6C in Rotorua and -0.6C in New Plymouth.

Whangārei also experience its coldest morning of the year, waking up to a frosty 2.0C.

As for the rest of the week, Auckland is likely to welcome even fairer weather conditions.

“We have a ridge of high pressure moving over the country, so it’s likely to be fairly settled for most regions with just a few showers expected in the eastern areas,” she said.

The whole country is likely to see “up and improving” weather patterns as the week carries on, said Rossiter, with even the most severely affected areas due for a break from the harsh conditions.

Monique Ford/Stuff The debris left behind following the huge swells that hit Point Howard in Eastbourne, Wellington.

The past few days has seen a blast of Antarctic air roll across the entire country, bringing with it powerful swells, strong winds, and snow for many regions, leading the MetService to issue a range of severe weather warnings and watches.

The South Island has seen some uncommon, heavy snowfall – the Taranaki towns of Stratford and Midhirst, which have had snowfall for the first time in 10 years – while heavy rain has battered much of the North Island.

A state of local emergency has been declared in Wellington, as high tides and huge swells continue to threaten the city’s south coast, and is due to be reviewed on Wednesday morning.