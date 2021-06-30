Person injured after train and car collide in Papakura, south Auckland

The back of the Toyota Rav4 car was trashed after it was hit by a train in south Auckland's Papakura.

A person has been injured in a crash between a train and a car in south Auckland.

The back of the Toyota Rav4 was left bent and buckled after the collision, which happened just before 9am, at a rail crossing on Boundary Rd, Papakura.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Craig Dally said a minor crash between a car and the train caused the car to spin out, but the driver managed to get away relatively uninjured.

Daly said the person was being assessed by medical staff.

The train was halted on the tracks about 300m away from the crossing for around an hour after the incident, while engineers inspected it for any possible damage.

Railway workers also reattached a barrier arm on one side of the crossing after it was knocked off during the collision.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff One person with minor injuries was assessed and treated at the scene.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the line was re-opened by 10am, and trains were now running both ways between Papakura and Pukekohe as normal.

Fifteen passengers on board the train were put into taxis to complete their journey, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the crash, and “assessed and treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene”.

Road traffic has been unaffected by the incident, as a police spokesperson said.