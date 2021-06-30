'More questions than answers': Wider Manawatū mayors crave more information on water services shake-up

Water assets, such as Feilding’s wastewater treatment plant, could be managed by large entities covering large parts of the country.

Mayors from Manawatū and surrounding districts have divergent views on a proposal to strip them of responsibility to manage water services.

They are divided on if the reforms will be good value for money in the long run, but agree more detail is needed if they are to make fully informed decisions.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ announced on Wednesday plans to fold the stormwater, wastewater and freshwater services provided by 67 councils into four large entities.

Horowhenua, Manawatū, Tararua and Palmerston North residents would have their water services managed by an entity also covering Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Kāpiti and the top of the South Island.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services.

Rangītikei would be part of an entity covering Whanganui, Ruapehu, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

The other two entities would cover most of the South Island and the North Island from Auckland up, respectively.

It has been estimated as much as $185 billion needs to be spent on water services in New Zealand in the next 30 years.

Wednesday’s announcement came with information from Internal Affairs about how much the average household would have to pay per year for water services in 2050 if the entities did or did not exist.

Jono Galuszka/Stuff Levin's water treatment plant is one of a number of assets which could end up in the hands of new entities.

For Manawatū District Council ratepayers, it was estimated they would pay $1260 with the entity or $5840 without.

Palmerston North ratepayers would pay $1260 with reform or $3210 without, and Horowhenua $1260 with and $2960 without.

Rangitīkei and Tararua ratepayers would be especially badly hit, with annual household water bills going above $8690 per year without the reforms.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden​ said there was a huge backlog of underinvestment to deal with at a time his district’s population was set to dramatically grow.

“The reality is...the future of infrastructure spending is only going to get bigger.

“For councils, especially those in the provincial and rural areas, that’s really expensive and almost unaffordable.”

Supplied Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden says smaller councils with growing populations will struggle to pay for water infrastructure without the reforms.

Moving water infrastructure and associated debt into the new entities could open up room on council balance sheets for other spending, he said.

But a lot more information was needed before people could be confident reform was the best solution.

“We have been assured we won’t be worse off. We have to take [Government] at their word on that.”

SUPPLIED Palmerston North's Totara Rd wastewater treatment plant needs a major overhaul, a project estimated to cost $350 million.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys​ said Wednesday’s announcement left “more questions than answers”.

Councils have been told they can opt out of the entities, but there was no information about what that looked like, she said.

City and district councils did not know if they would apply for consents from regional councils, or from the new entity, or elsewhere.

While councils such as Palmerston North were set for big bills to upgrade water services, Manawatū had already upgraded and residents paid high rates to offset the cost, Worboys said.

David Unwin/Stuff Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys says much more information is needed before councils can say if they do or don’t support reforms to water services.

Internal Affairs rates Manawatū District Council as “exceeding expectations” in relation to water infrastructure, but there was no information about if that would be taken into account in a new entity.

“They are saying ratepayers will be better off.

“It’s easy to say, but not everyone is at the same level of investment,” Worboys said.

The division of councils across the entities may also cause problems, as Manawatū and Rangitīkei districts shared some services.

There was also no information about how funding and work would be allocated by the entities.

Those entities could decide to prioritise upgrading bad infrastructure instead of installing new infrastructure to help regions such as Manawatū grow, she said.

Worboys hoped that could be done sooner rather than later, since it was likely a decision on opting in or out of the entities would need to be done by Christmas.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith said the city council was keen to continue working with the government and iwi and other councils, but there was still more detail to be worked through.

He said the most attractive aspect about the new entities would be their borrowing power and ability to invest much more than local authorities could manage on their own.

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis​ said more information was needed before she could give a fulsome comment on the reform.

The council was busy working on consents for the new Pahīatua and Eketahuna wastewater plants – those consents are currently going through the Environment Court – which still had to proceed in the shadow of the reform.

Staff would have to go through the information released on Wednesday to help with “informed decision-making”, she said.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson​ said councils were told there would be a detailed analysis of how the reform would impact each council, but some figures seemed to be duplicated across councils.

“If figures are the same, there are some question marks about how they've blocked councils together.”

How funds would be gathered for the entities if the reform went ahead was also to be clarified, as well as how districts such as Rangitīkei, with services going across boundaries, would be managed.

He and the council could not give a preference on opting in or out without clarify, he said.