Palmerston North council officials stay mum on public meeting U-turn

Speak Up For Women won a court fight to hold a public meeting at the Palmerston North city library.

Council officials in Palmerston North are refusing to immediately answer questions about why they performed a U-turn about a public meeting in the city library.

Speak Up For Women went to court to successfully overturn the council’s move to stop it holding a public meeting last Friday about a proposed law change allowing people to change their sex, as mentioned on their birth certificate, by statutory declaration.

The meeting, Let’s Talk about Sex Self-identification, went ahead in front of about 20 people.

The city council, which runs the library, originally approved the booking before changing its mind, saying it did so “after research and after seeking community feedback”.

It instead proposed holding a debate where all sides of the law change issue were represented, saying it was important to provide a platform for balanced and informed dialogue.

However, Justice Matthew Palmer said the booking cancellation involved a “serious failure” in recognising Speak Up For Women’s rights under the Bill of Rights.

Stuff asked the city council for an interview, but instead was sent a statement acknowledging the High Court ruling that the meeting should go ahead.

The council’s chief customer officer, Chris Dyhrberg, said it appreciated the court’s guidance on the case, which would help with future decision-making for similar events.

“The challenge for all local authorities in such circumstances is to carefully balance host responsibilities, including community wellbeing, while ensuring the freedoms protected by the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.”

The council would not immediately answer questions about what its research or community feedback involved, or what policies or procedures it cited in attempting to cancel the meeting. It said these would be answered under the Official Information Act, which means it could take up to 20 days for a response.

Speak Up For Women has attracted controversy for its views opposing the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill, and was recently denied the use of Christchurch City Libraries facilities for a meeting.

The High Court ruled Speak Up For Women was not a hate group, when considering its rights to free speech and freedom of assembly. The group argues the proposed law change would have significant implications for women and girls, particularly their rights to single-sex spaces.

Palmerston North lawyer Liam Hehir said the council could have cited security concerns when cancelling an event, which was seen by the courts as a legitimate reason. In this case the council didn’t, and couldn’t because there were none, and its reasoning did not over-ride Bill of Rights considerations.

“The judgment was actually very forthright in its criticism of the council in not understanding that.”

Hehir said the council’s honesty in citing concerns with Speak Up For Women meant the court had no room to move in making its judgement.

Similar court cases were common in the United States and Hehir expected to see more in New Zealand.

Massey University in 2018 attracted criticism from free speech advocates for cancelling a talk from former politician and Hobson’s Pledge spokesman Don Brash at its Manawatū campus, citing security concerns.

It later emerged in documents released under the Official Information Act that university vice-chancellor Jan Thomas didn’t want a “te tiriti led university be seen to be endorsing racist behaviours”.

After Palmerston North hosted the Defence Industry Forum at the council-owned Arena in 2018, the city council drafted a venue hire policy.

It proposed to ban booking of council-owned venues if their main purpose was to promote controversial weapons, tobacco, fossil fuels or casino gambling, but never went out for public consultation and wasn’t adopted.