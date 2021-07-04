Top girls' school teacher investigated for sexual relationship with student

Chris McKeen/Stuff Peter Thomas resigned suddenly from Epsom Girls Grammar School in late 2020.

A Stuff #metooNZ investigation can reveal a top teacher resigned abruptly from an Auckland girls’ school after being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student. Alison Mau reports.

The long-standing head of music at top Auckland girls’ school Epsom Girls Grammar​ resigned suddenly in late 2020 amidst a school-led investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a student, a Stuff investigation has found.

Peter Thomas​, 51​, now faces a Teaching Council investigation prompted by EGGS management, which in turn was contacted by police last year.

The student, now 19, told Stuff the behaviour began with “hugs” from Thomas when she was suffering anxiety as a 16-year-old​, Year 12 student​. By the following year, Thomas was kissing and sexually touching her at school, and on one occasion had sex with her while she was working for him at a government-funded Saturday morning music school, she claims.

READ MORE:

* Auckland University staff critical of support for students amid revelations of former teacher's sexual misconduct

* Teacher at top girls' school and university forced to resign twice for sexual misconduct that carried on for decades

* Taita College sex ed adviser 'groomed' student for relationship; school accused of not acting fast enough

* Teacher struck off for 'inappropriate' relationship with 17-year-old student



The student says the sexual behaviour often made her feel “gross”, but she had become dependent on Thomas and thought she was in love with him.

Stuff has agreed not to name her.

Messages between the two show the relationship continued after the student left school and in March 2020, Thomas rented a motel room in Parnell, supplied the then-17-year-old with alcohol and had sex with her.

David White/Stuff Peter Thomas, shown here in 2014, faces a Teaching Council investigation.

Auckland City District Police confirmed they received a complaint of a sexual allegation from a 17-year-old female in 2020, but could not proceed to prosecution as she was over 16 and had consented.

“Allegations involved an employee of a secondary school. The allegation was taken seriously and investigated, but did not satisfy the requirements under the Solicitor General Prosecution Guidelines. No charges were laid,” a police spokesperson said.

The Teaching Council told Stuff a “voluntary agreement not to teach” could be sought if the Council had “immediate concerns about the safety of children and young people”, and confirmed it had sought this agreement from Thomas.

But Thomas continued to run a government-funded out-of-hours music (OOHMA) teaching programme at Remuera Intermediate School. The classes, funded by the Ministry of Education, host dozens of primary and intermediate-aged children for small-group teaching on Saturday mornings.

Remuera Intermediate principal Kyle Brewerton​ said he did not know about Thomas' exit from EGGS until contacted by Stuff for comment, and has contacted the Ministry of Education.

“The safety and wellbeing of children is of the utmost importance, so in their best interest and that of their families and whānau we asked this person to not return on site while we looked into the situation,” Brewerton told Stuff.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education confirmed it had been alerted.

“We understand that the person held an administrative role in [the] OOHMA programme. They are not a teacher and have never been involved in tutoring students.

“The school have advised us that to date, no concerns have been raised with them about this person by either children attending or their families.”

Brewerton has since shut down the school’s out-of-hours music programme, after finding no police checks had been carried out on its tutoring staff.

”We take this issue extremely seriously and have immediately suspended [Saturday’s] scheduled music lessons," Brewerton told Stuff.

“This is the final lesson before the school holidays. The wellbeing of our young people is at the centre of the actions we have taken.

“If any of our parents have questions or concerns we encourage them to get in touch with us.”

Thomas is also music director for the Auckland Symphony Orchestra​, a registered charity, and until recently conducted the popular SYNTHONY​ series of concerts. Stuff understands he was removed from the SYNTHONY schedule after concerns were raised by a colleague who had heard about his behaviour with the student.

The SYNTHONY series is run by Duco Events. CEO Rachael Carroll​ said it was "difficult to comment further" on specific contractual matters, but confirmed Thomas' final performance was in January 2021.

He is not currently scheduled for any future shows.

supplied/Stuff Peter Thomas, centre, was a conductor of the popular SYNTHONY concerts until January 2021.

Thomas is the former husband of Lucy Knight​, a "good Samaritan" who was assaulted as she tried to stop a handbag theft in a supermarket car park in 2014. Stuff understands Thomas now lives with a new partner.

Stuff contacted Thomas multiple times by email, phone and text, but he did not reply to questions.

Epsom Girls Grammar School Principal, Lorraine Pound, said the school actively encouraged students to raise concerns of any nature.

Alastair Lynn/Stuff EGGS Principal, Lorraine Pound, says the school actively encourages students to raise concerns of any nature.

“The school has taken this matter seriously and worked closely with the Teaching Council and the Ministry of Education from last year. The school has also maintained contact with the young woman concerned, has continued to offer support, and acknowledges that this process will have been deeply painful,” Pound told Stuff.

Lyla's story

Lyla (not her real name) was a “quiet and studious” Year 13 student at EGGS in 2019, focussed on final exams and the upcoming challenge of university, she says. She did not expect to be juggling schoolwork with a confusing and ultimately distressing relationship with a teacher 30 years her senior.

She had contact with Peter Thomas through the music programme from Year 9, but the grooming behaviour began when she was in Year 12, Lyla says. At 16, she was feeling vulnerable and having panic attacks at school; Thomas would sign her out of class and take her to the music library, where he gave her hugs, she claims.

Ben Watson/Stuff Peter Thomas in 2009, after being appointed the new conductor for Auckland Symphony Orchestra.

“His explanation was… ‘I'm that kind of person, that's just what I do’. It was slow in the beginning. One or two times he was really stressed and [when I said] ‘are you okay?’, he [said] ‘oh, can I have a hug?’”

Lyla claims on one occasion in the music library, with the door closed, Thomas gave her a hug and kissed her on the forehead.

“He made me sit in his lap that day, and I was really uncomfortable. He knew I was uncomfortable.

“He was sitting down and said ‘come sit down’, and I felt like I couldn't say no. He was rubbing my leg, my thigh, and I wasn't happy with that. At one point he grabbed my face. I texted a friend and [they] said ‘maybe you should think about telling someone’.”

She says she was “scared” by the encounter but decided not to talk further about it. The following day, she says Thomas confronted her, saying “what's going on between us?”

“I knew he had crossed a line at that point, and I said ‘I don't know what you want me to say’.

“He backtracked and said, ‘that's not what I meant’.”

Lyla describes meetings with Thomas in the Term 3 school holidays when she was at EGGS for elective assignments.

“One of [those] days … He called me in and said ‘can I give you a hug?’ And he pulled back, and he was just staring at me, and went in to kiss me. And I said no [but] he told me to be quiet and just kept going.

“It was just really forceful.”

The student said Thomas did “other things” that day, including touching her “under clothes”. She says when she told him to stop, he asked if she was “shy”.

“And then all of a sudden he was, ‘oh so sorry, so sorry I won't do it again’.”

Throughout 2019, Thomas employed Lyla at Remuera Music School on Saturday mornings, where she says she worked closely with him.

Caleb Carnie/Stuff Throughout 2019, Thomas employed Lyla at Remuera Music School on Saturday mornings, where she says she worked closely with him.

On one occasion when there were no music students or adults at classes, he took her to the kitchen and initiated sex, she claims.

Lyla says she froze, and cried throughout the encounter.

“I would say no to all the little things, and he would keep pushing it [so] I felt like saying no didn't do anything, and it would just be easier to get it over with.”

She says Thomas did not react to her tears other than wiping them away, and left the school campus shortly afterwards.

At the end of Term 4, 2019, Facebook messages between Lyla and a close friend, discussing the relationship, were emailed to school management by another student.

On November 4, Lyla and her parents were called into a meeting with two school managers, who showed Lyla's parents the messages. Lyla felt ambushed by the school's decision, and claims the meeting led to a breakdown in her relationship with her family.

SUPPLIED Alison Mau announces the launch of Stuff's #MeTooNZ project.

Principal Lorraine Pound did not answer specific questions about the meeting’s format or the managers’ approach.

Lyla says she told Thomas the meeting had been scheduled, and the teacher pressured her to lie about their situation if it came up.

“He called me and was yelling on the phone. He was crying and saying how stressed out he was, and he told me I had to say I had made it all up. I said I wasn't comfortable with that because of my family situation, and he said ‘your parents will forgive you, don't worry about that’.”

She says she followed his instructions and told the school managers the messages had been “a joke”.

The student and the friend she had messaged say they were both asked to sign a statement confirming they had “made up” a story about Thomas. Stuff has spoken to the other student, who claims she was brought into a separate meeting with school management without being offered the chance to bring a support person. Her parents, who were in another city on the day of the meeting, have confirmed they were not contacted by the school.

Pound did not answer specific questions about that meeting, or whether the girls were asked to sign a statement.

Lyla says she felt isolated at school after her meeting, as rumours about the issue quickly spread.

“I didn't have friends after that.”

Over the summer of 2019/2020, she suffered a depressive episode and was given antidepressants and counselling. She says she “came close” to telling her GP and the counsellor about Thomas, but did not.

In March 2020, Peter Thomas booked a motel room in the Auckland suburb of Parnell and asked Lyla to walk from university to meet him there. He brought alcohol for her, and initiated sex, she says.

Lyla told Stuff she felt deeply conflicted about the relationship and often felt “gross” and upset by its sexual elements; after the Parnell motel meeting she walked home and showered, “scrubbing at myself”, and then tried to put the encounter out of her mind.

But the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of March left her more isolated, she says.

“It was my birthday … At that point I thought I would die if I wasn't speaking to him.”

Finally, in June 2020, she texted Thomas saying she “didn't want to do this any more”. The two exchanged a few more messages before contact ended.

In July, Lyla emailed two Epsom Girls Grammar School senior staff members saying she needed to meet with them about Peter Thomas. She did not receive an answer, she says.

Lorraine Pound confirmed the email from Lyla had been missed, but said it was a “genuine oversight”.

“When this was picked up subsequently, contact was made with the former student and an apology given for the delayed response.”

Three weeks after emailing the senior staff members, Lyla laid a formal complaint against Thomas with police. She says police were “very supportive” and agreed to investigate, visited Thomas, and were able to confirm the motel booking.

Police eventually told Lyla they could not prosecute because she was 16 at the time the relationship began, and it was consensual.

Police then contacted EGGS management, and Lyla says she was called in to a meeting “as fast as possible”.

Principal Lorraine Pound confirmed the meeting, and said Lyla was “given assurance that her complaint would be taken seriously”.

Lyla’s adult support person confirmed details of the discussion at the meeting, including allegations Thomas had been observed by students drinking alcohol on school grounds, and had supplied alcohol to students at school-based activities.

The adult, who Stuff has agreed not to name, says principal Pound, and two other members of management at the meeting, had “no idea” of the drinking allegations.

Pound did not answer Stuff’s questions about the alcohol allegations.

Lyla says she felt Pound took her allegations seriously and promised to “make an application to the Teaching Council, which they did”.

Pound told Stuff that Thomas was placed on leave immediately and given the opportunity to seek advice.

“There was no delay in undertaking this process following receipt of the complaint from the former student,” Pound said.

She said Thomas denied the allegations, “but also submitted his resignation”.

“The advice received by the school was that the resignation could not be declined and while the school’s investigation could not continue, the appropriate step in these circumstances was for the matter to be reported to the Teaching Council.

“The teacher did not return to the school, and staff were advised of the resignation.”

Pound said the school had been advised at the time that “no further comment” about Thomas’ resignation could be made until the Teaching Council process was completed.

The Teaching Council confirmed its Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) was investigating the allegations against Thomas, but could not say when the investigation would be concluded.

“We are unable to provide specific details about ongoing investigations or cases,” a council spokesperson said.

If the CAC found the case might constitute serious misconduct, the case would be referred to the Council’s Disciplinary Tribunal, and the Tribunal’s decision would be published to the Teaching Council’s website.

If a teacher has agreed to an ‘undertaking not to teach’ while under investigation by the Council, they are not allowed to work in a teaching position until the investigation has been fully resolved.

Although Lyla says she has had no further contact from Thomas, the events of 2019 and 2020 have had a profound impact on her life. She dropped out of university and says she has recently been diagnosed with PTSD through an ACC counsellor, with the relationship with Thomas as its cause.

Through counselling, she has been able to understand the feelings she experienced and her reactions to them; something she had not been able to process at the time. While she tries to rebuild her life, she is puzzled by the lack of remorse shown by Thomas. She says she has had no apology from her former teacher.

“I just think it's really unfair that nothing much has happened to him and that there's been no real repercussions.”

Where to get help

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.