Auckland traffic live: Two pedestrians injured after being hit by truck

13:20, Jul 05 2021

Have you witnessed a crash? Email us at aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a truck in east Auckland. (File photo)
Callum McGillivray/Stuff
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a truck in east Auckland. (File photo)