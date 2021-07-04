Hypothermic tramper winched from national park after two nights in the bush

A man was flown to Nelson Hospital after spending two nights in the elements in Kahurangi National Park.

A tramper has been found hypothermic following two freezing nights in the bush.

Nelson Senior Constable Dave Colville said it was fortunate the man in his 60s was “experienced, well-equipped, fit and had the sense to take a beacon”.

“If he hadn’t taken a beacon he could still be out there.”

The man was reported missing on Saturday at 10.45pm as he was expected home from a tramp in the Kahurangi National Park on Saturday evening, a police spokesperson said.

Colville said a Takaka land search and rescue (SAR) team was on stand-by and teams were about to be flown in to the national park on Sunday morning after an earlier search had shown the missing tramper had not spent a night at Boulder Lake Hut, where he was expected to be on Friday evening.

He said a check of the Hut’s visitors’ book showed only one tramper had stayed in the hut. Police found the named tramper from the book along the track and established he had spent a night in the hut by himself.

It meant that the missing man had possibly either become disorientated or fallen, Colville said, spending both Friday and Saturday night out in the elements, where temperatures fell below zero.

About 11am on Sunday morning, before SAR teams were set to launch the search, he said, police were contacted by the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) to alert them of a beacon going off in the Kahurangi National Park.

supplied/Nelson Mail A tramper in his 60s spent two nights in Kahurangi National Park before he set off his beacon. He was found west of Boulder Lake by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter and winched to safety.

Colville said the tramper was found hypothermic after spending Friday and Saturday night in the bush, but it was unknown how he wasn’t able to make it to the hut, or why the beacon wasn’t set off earlier.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Euan Stratford said the helicopter was sent to coordinates given by RCC after a beacon was set off.

He said the man was spotted by a creek with an “orange banner” to be easily seen.

“He was a bit switched on, which was good.”

The man was winched out of the national park, west of Boulder Lake, before being flown to Nelson Hospital, he said.

A Nelson Hospital duty nurse said on Sunday afternoon he had hypothermia and was stable.