Siblings who lived 'frugal' lives leave $1 million bequest to Save the Children

Two siblings who lived a “frugal” life have left a lasting legacy with the bequeathing of $1 million to Save the Children.

The money will help the charity provide higher-quality healthcare for thousands of children in Nepal’s Karnali Province​.

Save the Children NZ chief executive Heidi Coetzee said the bequest was the largest single sum the charity had received since she joined in 2015.

“We are extremely grateful to the siblings for their generosity, and because this is such a rare gift we wanted to use it to create a legacy-type project,” she said.

Hagen Hopkins/Supplied Save the Children chief executive Heidi Coetzee says the bequest will create a “long-lasting legacy”.

The siblings were born and raised in Auckland and spent their entire lives living in their Remuera family home. Neither of them married or had children.

The “private” pair inherited their estate from their father, who was a successful businessman, and lived “understated and simple lives”.

Coetzee said the siblings weren’t interested in spending money on themselves.

“Their frugal way of life meant that they were able to share a legacy with the charities they believed in,” she said.

Coetzee said the pair decided jointly on where their legacy would go before they died.

In addition to Save the Children, the siblings also left $51,500 to the University of Auckland for stroke and heart disease research, and an unspecified amount to the Asthma Foundation and Blind and Low Vision NZ.

They died in 2007 and 2018 respectively.

Save the Children will use the funds the pair bequeathed to fill a “critical gap” in maternal and newborn care in Karnali Province.

It will specifically target the municipalities of Chamunda Bindrasaini​ and Aathabis​.

Save the Children/Supplied The funds will be used to fill a “critical gap” in maternal and newborn care in Nepal’s Karnali Province.

The charity will train caregivers and health workers in best-practice health and nutrition, and support health and birthing centres.

The money will also be used to conduct repairs to existing health facilities, and provide better equipment.

“Many children in the Karnali Province are underweight, not reaching developmental milestones, and experiencing physical punishment and psychological aggression,” Coetzee said.

“This [money] will provide parents and caregivers with the education and support they need to help improve the outcomes for children.”

Save the Children/Supplied The programme aims to reach 4000 families over a three-year period after its September launch.

Save the Children will coordinate with Everest Club Dailekh​, a non-profit social service provider, to focus on pregnant and lactating women and their partners, as well as caregivers of young children.

The programme aims to reach 4000 families over a three-year period after its September launch.

Jennifer Syed​, director of Save the Children’s Nepal office, welcomed the bequeathement as an extension of the close ties New Zealand and Nepal have had since Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay climbed Mt Everest in 1953.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our Kiwi partners and the generosity shown by two Auckland siblings, whose gift will mean so much to the people of Nepal.”