Ministry informed as Marlborough college investigates complaint about teacher

A Marlborough teacher has been stood down while a “matter not related to the students or the school” is investigated.

The Marlborough Boys’ College sent a letter out on Wednesday informing parents and caregivers that the school had received a complaint about a member of staff.

“The matter is not related to the students or the school but we take it seriously and the person concerned is on leave while it is being investigated.”

The letter, from principal John Kendal, said the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Council had been informed. The Teaching Council investigated complaints about teachers.

“As you may be aware we cannot comment further on anything related to the employment relationship but we wanted to let you know this information in case the matter became public at this early stage of our process,” the letter said.

“We can confirm we have informed the Ministry of Education and Teaching Council as it is important to us that all matters are handled appropriately.

“While we know that this email doesn't provide much detail, we hope that it gives you confidence that we have good processes, that we take complaints/issues seriously and that we act promptly to respond to them.”

Kendal and the school board have been approached for comment.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector enablement and support Helen Hurst confirmed on Thursday they were aware of the matter and had been in contact with the school.