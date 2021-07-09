Balloon crash witness heard screaming as passengers 'bounced' across paddock

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ crews were pictured at the scene.

The hot air balloon company involved in a crash that injured 11 people – two seriously – is “deeply upset” by the events.

Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, while nine others suffered moderate or minor injuries, in the incident on Morven Ferry Rd, near Arrowtown in Otago, just before 10am on Friday.

The balloon landed on Philip Bunn's land. He said his sister saw the balloon coming into land.

"She said it hit the ground and starting bouncing and was getting dragged along the ground and bounced three times and spun around,'' he said.

"As it was spinning around a couple of people fell out and the rest of them stayed in the balloon and were dragged across the paddock and through a fence and got caught in a tree.”

He said another sister was in the house and heard screaming as the balloon bounced across the paddock.

In a statement, Sunrise Balloons said the approximately one-hour flight had passed “uneventfully, operating within its normal wind parameters” as it came in to the landing area on a private airstrip.

“On approach, the balloon was caught by a sudden wind gust and the basket containing passengers impacted with a low bank.”

Experienced balloon pilot Carrick McLellan was treated at nearby Lakes District Hospital for moderate injuries, the company said.

Two others are still in hospital in Dunedin with serious injuries. The remaining passengers were assessed at Lakes District Hospital for a range of minor injuries before being released.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff The Otago Regional Rescue helicopter lands at Dunedin Hospital with a patient from the hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown.

“The balloon basket came to rest alongside a fence and trees near a property driveway. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, some balloon fabric became draped over a subsidiary power line to the house,” the statement said.

The passengers on the flight were a mixture of groups and individuals. The company understood the passengers were all resident in New Zealand.

The company had temporarily suspended its commercial operation and was “co-operating fully” with police, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

DEBBIE JAMIESON/Stuff Emergency services respond to the hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown on Friday.

Sunrise Balloons owner and chief pilot Hugh McLellan said the company was “deeply upset” about the incident and the injuries sustained to their staff and guests.

“We are fully supporting our staff and guests at this difficult time, and we wish all involved a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

“An internal investigation is under way, and we are working closely with all relevant authorities.”

Sunrise Balloons had been operating in the region for 23 years without incident, the company said.

Witness Kirsty Freeman said she and daughter Francesca saw the familiar sight of the Sunrise balloon near its landing point.

The local residents often took photos of the daily journey out the front of their house, but on Friday they noticed the balloon appeared to be pitching up and down – something they had never seen it do before.

The motion prompted Francesca to point it out to her mother.

Not long after, the balloon disappeared from view. Although they did not see the crash, the Freemans knew it was serious when they saw emergency services heading to the scene on their way to Frankton.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult said he had never heard of a crash like this happening in the area before.

“It’s enormously sad that this has happened,” he said. “On behalf of the rest of the district, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

TVNZ Emergency services and a Sunrise Balloons van can be seen at the scene of a hot air balloon crash near Arrowtown. Pictures from TVNZ video.

A Stuff reporter at the site said the balloon came down about 20 metres from a house and near the Queenstown bike trail and the Arrow River.

The area is rural and many of the nearby properties are lifestyle blocks.

Hot air balloon flights usually take place in the morning, when there is less wind.

A Morven Ferry Rd resident told Stuff it had been quite windy in the area at the time of the crash.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said light to moderate southwesterly winds had been recorded in the Queenstown and Arrowtown areas about 10am on Friday.

He said maximum gusts of about 22kmh were recorded at MetService’s station at Queenstown Airport, while the average wind speed in the area was about 11kmh.

At a higher elevation, wind speeds at a station at the summit of the Crown Range Rd, at about 1100m, was about 15kmh.

Otago Rescue Helicopter chief pilot Graeme Gale said two rescue choppers, one from Dunedin and another from Queenstown were sent to the crash and stabilised two seriously injured people, before flying them to hospital.

He said while there was some wind in the area at the time, it was not strong enough to cause any issues for the responding helicopters.

ANDREW NORTON/Supplied A hot air balloon was seen in the skies above Arrowtown shortly before a crash was reported on a semi-rural property.

Lines company Aurora Energy cut power to 160 properties for the safety of emergency services and the public at the scene.

A TAIC spokesman said the commission had been notified and was gathering information to decide whether to investigate.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The balloon bounced across a paddock before being dragged through a fence and coming to rest by some trees.

TAIC chief investigator of accidents Harald Hendel said police had notified them of the crash and an inquiry had since been opened.

Sunrise Balloons is a family-owned business that has been flying in the region since 1998.

Hugh and Maureen McLellan own the business and their son, Carrick, also known as Rock, is one of the pilots.

Grant Bryant Hugh McLellan, pictured in 2013.

Operating one flight at dawn each day, Sunrise Balloons offers passengers a three to four-hour experience, promising views of Coronet Peak and The Remarkables ski areas, Mount Aspiring in the Southern Alps and Mount Tutoko in Fiordland National Park.

Carrick McLellan spoke to Stuff in 2010 when he was the owner of Queenstown paraflights.

He was the last person to see two French tourists alive, who were later found drowned in Lake Wakatipu.

McLellan saw the pair kayaking on the lake and tried to warn them strong winds were coming because they looked inexperienced.

Their bodies were later found floating near the middle of the lake after their kayak capsized.

The incident is not the first time a hot air balloon has got into difficulty.

In 2012, 11 people lost their lives after a hot air balloon crash near Carterton when pilot Lance Hopping and his 10 passengers plummeted to the ground.

Hopping was later found by the coroner to have made a significant error of judgment when he tried to out-climb a power line he was drifting towards, causing the balloon to become stuck, catch fire and soar into the air before falling.

A Balloon Aviation Association of New Zealand (BAANZ) spokesperson said their thoughts were with all those involved in Friday's incident but said they had no further comment to make at this time.