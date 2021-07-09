Two people dead after crash involving car and truck in Whenuapai, Auckland

Brigham Creek Road is closed and diversions will be put in place as a result of the crash, police said.

Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a car and a truck, police said.

The crash happened on Brigham Creek Road, in Whenuapai, Auckland, shortly after noon.

“Sadly, the two people died at the scene,” a police spokeswoman said.

Brigham Creek Road has been closed and diversions put in place at State Highway 16 and near Joseph McDonald Drive.

“Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as Brigham Creek Road will be closed for some time,” the spokeswoman said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police and emergency cordons are extended well beyond the scene of the crash.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

At around 1.30pm traffic was not especially backed up, but drivers were being turned away at the motorway exit. Residents were being let through the road closure to get home.