Motorway gridlock eases after Auckland's Harbour Bridge spill cleared

A spill over a lane on Auckland's Harbour Bridge caused a traffic back-up on the southern motorway.

Commuters heading over Auckland’s Harbour Bridge this afternoon faced delays after a spill blocked a lane.

The spill happened on a northbound lane of the bridge around 12.20pm on Friday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the lane was blocked while a cleanup was under way.

The spill was cleared from the northbound lane by 2.15pm on Friday, however congestion remains from spaghetti junction to the bridge.

Northbound traffic should expect delays from Newton Rd on SH16 and Mt Wellington on SH1.

“Consider detouring via SH16 and SH18,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

It is expected to be a busy afternoon on Auckland’s motorway networks as families head away for the beginning of the school holidays.