Study looks to define term of 'rough sex' in the wake of Grace Millane murder

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who led the Grace Millane murder investigation, says "rough sex" is not a defence to murder.

The term “rough sex” was used as a high-profile defence in the Grace Millane​ murder trial – but what does this mean, and are people actually having it?

A team of researchers from Auckland University are investigating the origin of the usage of “rough sex” and asking people to share their experiences of it for a study that will explore links between apparently consensual sex and sexual violence.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff University of Auckland Professor Nicola Gavey: Looking into norms around sexual practices.

British backpacker Grace Millane was murdered in Auckland’s CityLife Hotel by Jesse Kempson ​after a date in December 2018. During Kempson’s trial, the defence argued her death by strangulation was the result of “rough sex gone wrong.”

Her sexual history, including a previous relationship where she and a partner engaged in consensual “breath play” during which they used safe words and signals to avoid danger, was canvassed by defence lawyer Ron Mansfield ​multiple times during the three-week trial.

SUPPLIED British backpacker Grace Millane, at her graduation at Lincoln University.

READ MORE:

* Half of people charged with non-fatal strangulation, suffocation escape conviction

* Grace Millane: Family calls on New Zealand to ban 'rough sex' defence

* Man who initiated rough sex found not guilty of rape and assault



“In court, that “rough sex” defence was used as a way of minimising and justifying – in that case, murder,” says University of Auckland professor Nicola Gavey, ​who attended the trial and is leading the study.

“Afterwards, the more I talked to people, the more women’s experiences came up of having sex with a man, a new partner, and being slapped or choked. Some women were surprised, while others said it was just normal.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The accused's defence lawyer Ron Mansfield.

Post-50 Shades of Grey, anecdotal evidence suggests practices previously considered “kink” or part of the BDSM repertoire – including choking, slapping, and hair-pulling during sex – have become more mainstream.

But rape prevention advocates here and overseas argue this can “normalise” violence towards women, with the BBC finding more than more than a third of women under 40 had experienced ‘unwanted slapping, choking, gagging or spitting during consensual sex’.

And they say it can be used against victims in court, with the “she was asking for it” trope utilised in defence of strangulation. Police charge an average of five men a day with this offence, with Ministry of Justice figures showing around half will not be convicted.

One man who was a witness at the trial said he had choked Millane during a previous sexual encounter because he choked all women during sex without asking, even casual partners.

50 Shades of Grey introduced many people to BDSM practices. But safety and consent implicit within BDSM has not made the same crossover, some sexual violence advocates say.

Ideas about what’s “normal,” can act as convenient tools to push women into doing things they don’t necessarily want to, using “everyone’s doing it,” as a method of coercion, Gavey says.

“What you think is normal can shape what you think you have to do, but maybe it’s not actually that normal? We don’t know.

“We’re trying to figure out the norms around sexual practices, and the gendered dynamics of that.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard told media rough sex should not be allowed as a rape defence after Kempson’s sentencing for Millane’s murder at the High Court in February 2020.

Gavey and her team want participants of all genders to share their definitions of rough sex, their experiences of it, and whether it was wanted or unwanted in an initial survey and potential follow-up interviews.

Previous studies have found behaviours that could be considered rough sex are associated with fear, and show how practices like heterosexual anal sex can become “normalised,” by popular culture.

In July 2020, the United Kingdom banned the use of “rough sex,” as a rape defence. New Zealand has not explicitly done this, but The Sexual Violence (Legislation) Bill – which aims to reduce the trauma to sexual violence complainants – is set for its third reading.