Person critically injured in 12-car crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway

A multi-vehicle crash has caused a pile up on the Northwestern motorway, blocking eastbound lanes adjacent to the Rosebank Rd on-ramp.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash involving 12 cars on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a three-car crash on the motorway, just after Rosebank Rd, citybound about 6:15pm.

On arrival, fire crew found 12 cars were involved in the incident. One person was trapped, but has since been freed, the spokeswoman said.

Three fire crews are responding to the incident.

A spokeswoman for St John Ambulance said one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Crews also assessed and treated a person with minor injuries at the scene, she said.

Police said the crash was blocking three eastbound lanes adjacent to the Rosebank Rd on-ramp.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the affected lanes would be closed “for a couple of hours”.

GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps traffic data shortly before 7pm shows congestion tails back to Te Atatū following a multi-vehicle crash leaving one person in a serious condition.

A short diversion will be put in place from Patiki Rd to Rosebank Rd, she said.

Traffic was “moderate” shortly before 7pm, with congestion tailing back to Te Atatū, she said.

Drivers are urged to slow down through the area and expect delays.