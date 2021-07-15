Lawyer investigating Martin Devlin said NZME could have fired broadcaster, chose not to

Broadcaster Martin Devlin in Auckland when news of his inappropriate message and the missed punch at a junior colleague first broke.

A lawyer appointed to lead an investigation into the conduct of radio host Martin Devlin earlier said NZME could have fired the embattled broadcaster – but chose not to.

The comments, by Auckland employment lawyer Bridget Smith, came in an interview with Stuff shortly before she was appointed to lead an independent investigation into two complaints against Devlin.

Smith was brought in to review the concerns raised after an earlier in-house inquiry cleared Devlin to return to work after he threw a punch at a colleague, which missed.

The content of the interview, conducted on May 25, has not been published until now - when the identity of the lawyer was revealed in a leaked NZME email obtained by Stuff. In it, Smith questioned why NZME wanted to keep the broadcaster on, given his history of erratic behaviour.

She declared the unpublished interview to NZME’s lawyer before she was appointed, she said.

NZME, the parent company of The New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB, said in a statement her earlier comments were based on public reporting of the situation “without any facts”.

A leaked email sent to NZME staff by managing editor Shayne Currie said Smith found “neither complaint was substantiated” and confirmed the company was bringing Devlin back.

However, Currie's email didn’t explain what he meant by that – specifically, why the latest formal complaints were thrown out or whether they were denied by Devlin.

Leilani Hatch/Stuff NZME has so far not released any documents or evidence about the scope or results of its independent investigation of radio host Martin Devlin.

During the interview almost two months ago, Smith was questioned as to why she thought Devlin had not been sacked.

She said the incidents, looked at in isolation in the context of a long career, might not have reached the threshold for dismissal in NZME’s view.

“One of the things that I initially considered as well is he says in his apology he’s got this 31-year career in radio, and he’s pleased to be remaining in his job,” she said.

“And I thought, well, you know, that's a long career, and if he doesn’t have form for this kind of thing, then you know, maybe he does need another chance.”

However, they are far from the first such incidents involving Devlin, as Smith acknowledged.

“When I read through some additional reporting that’s been done it appears not only does he have form, he has good form for … not only making comments that have been found to be inappropriate, but also for some physical displays like the jumping on the car.

“So when you do look at all of that, I think it is reasonable to question what is NZME doing here?

“Why do they want to keep this guy in employment?”

Smith said a decision to terminate an employee was very rarely black and white.

Michael Bradley/Stuff Martin Devlin will be back on air for Newstalk ZB soon, according to a leaked email obtained by Stuff.

The legal test was set out in section 103A of the Employment Relations Act: “is it a decision a fair and reasonable employer could have made in all of the circumstances?” she said.

“And ‘all of the circumstances’ takes into account not just what he’s done now but also his history and his background and previous warnings and those sorts of things.

“I’m sure NZME would have found themselves in a very grey area, and for reasons best known to them, they have decided to come down in favour of giving him another chance.

“I would be reasonably sure that this is his last chance, that they would have made it clear to him that this is a final warning, and any conduct of this or any related nature will result in his termination.

“If you look on balance at his history I think the answer really is I think they probably could have terminated him, but they have chosen not to.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Devlin is questioned by a Stuff journalist in May.

Approached for comment on Wednesday about the interview, Smith said she declared a conflict of interest to NZME’s lawyer prior to being appointed.

Stuff specifically asked Smith whether she stood by her comment that the company could have sacked Devlin but chose not to, and received a brief response.

“No comment.”

In a statement, NZME spokeswoman Katie Mills said Smith had not been contacted or engaged by the company in relation to any investigation at the time she was interviewed by Stuff.

“Bridget Smith’s interview with Stuff on May 25 would have been based on the public reporting of the situation (relating to NZME’s original internal investigation) without any facts.

“She now has the facts and has completed a fair and independent investigation into two different formal complaints that were not considered in NZME’s original internal investigation, which found that those complaints were not substantiated.”

‘Disappointed’

Stuff has previously revealed that one of the two additional complaints was made by an award-winning Herald journalist.

Stuff has established from a source close to Devlin, that the other complainant was the same employee Devlin took a swing at. Their second complaint was about an incident which pre-dated the attempted punch.

The advocate for that worker, Shane Te Pou - a former Labour Party executive and union organiser – said he wasn't told the investigating lawyer had declared a conflict of interest to NZME.

“I'm not commenting on the substance of the case, but I would've thought NZME would've raised the issue with me,” Te Pou told Stuff.

“They didn't and I'm disappointed in that, very disappointed. I'm disturbed NZME didn't tell me about it.”

Asked whether he had any concerns about the integrity of NZME's independent report, Te Pou said he hadn't even been given access to it.

“I haven't seen it,” Te Pou told Stuff.

“I never saw any of the transcripts, nothing.

“I would like to see the report and we should be given it, and I've made that clear to NZME.

Stuff understands Devlin has at least seen parts of the report.

Te Pou said he was “disturbed” by the issues being unsubstantiated by NZME's second investigation.

“The other thing is I'm disturbed they said the issues are unsubstantiated, because we don't have the ability to reply.”