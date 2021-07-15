Man held gun to two people's heads before police shooting in Auckland

Wilson Zhu, owner of Youth Garage, in Penrose, describes the moment a car was stolen from its yard, prompting a police pursuit and the shooting of the alleged offender.

A man held a gun to the heads of two members of the public before he was shot by police in Auckland, police say.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers gave an update to media on Thursday afternoon after the man was seriously injured in Ellerslie.

He also addressed the fatal shooting by police of a man in Hamilton overnight.

The Auckland incident unfolded on Thursday morning after a BMW X5 was stolen from the Youth Garage car dealership in Penrose.

Chambers said the thief’s driving was “poor” and he crashed the car on Great South Rd.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers describes the sequence of events that led to a member of the public and an alleged gunman sustaining injuries in Auckland.

The police Eagle helicopter was in the area and began tracking him, and officers in patrol cars responded, Chambers said.

The alleged offender then held a gun to the head of a member of the public and stole their car, Chambers said.

He ran over the person’s foot as he drove away.

Armed police at the scene of the incident where two people were injured.

“The injuries are not serious, but nevertheless, injuries,” he said.

That person was taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The alleged offender continued to drive in a risky manner before he crashed the second car at the intersection of Great South Rd and South Eastern Highway, Chambers said.

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a police shooting in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

He then held the gun to the head of another member of the public. It was then that police fired, Chambers said.

The alleged offender was hit in his torso and seriously injured, so police moved in to provide him with first aid.

He has been taken to Auckland City Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition, Chambers said.

Asked if the offender was being actively sought prior to the incident, Chambers said police had been looking for him in “recent times”, but wouldn't say what for.

It was too early to say whether the man had been under the influence of drugs, he added.

Two people were injured in the incident, including the offender, who was shot by police, and a member of the public who had their foot ran over by the stolen vehicle.

“We are very pleased that he is now in custody and that there have been no more serious injuries to members of the public.

“My staff have done a remarkable job today, and I acknowledge the courage that they showed in moving forward in terms of what was a very volatile and high risk, life-threatening situation.”

Chambers said it was a “very traumatic” situation for the members of the public to have been sitting in their cars and minding their own business, to suddenly have a gun held to their heads.

The BMW SUV with no plates was seen crashed near the Z petrol station on Great South Rd.

He said support would be offered to them after what was “probably one of the worst days in their lives”.

Chambers said he was aware some members of the public had video of the incident, and asked that it not be shared around.

“If you do have footage, please provide that to police.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has been notified of the incident and will investigate.

A large number of police cars and the police Eagler helicopter were involved in the pursuit.

Youth Garage owner Wilson Zhu said a woman wearing a high-vis vest came into his dealership on Thursday morning, acting suspiciously, shortly before the BMW was stolen.

“She came in and was asking for details on cars and then just walked away. I thought it was a bit strange.”

Zhu said he then went on a break and when he came back half an hour later he saw a man also wearing a high-vis vest driving the BMW.

“I realised he was stealing it and tried to stop him, but he kept driving full speed towards me, so I called police.”

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said for the two people who had guns held to their heads, it was "probably one of the worst days in their lives".

Zhu believed the man and woman were working together as they both were wearing the same vests.

He said they looked as though they were construction workers and believed they would’ve been in their 40s.

Chambers said police were still determining whether anyone had assisted the man in stealing the vehicle.

A worker at Rod Milner Motors, in Ellerslie, said she heard a car crashing about 11am, which was then followed by three gunshots.

The BMW, which had been stolen from a nearby car dealership, had been blocked by police.

“I think it was police who fired the three shots,” the worker said.

Witness Kāhu Gill said she had been driving up the road when she noticed flashing lights up ahead.

“Suddenly a car with a man in a reflective vest came speeding past, close to hitting us. Followed by six or seven police cars, also speeding.

“We were stopped by police and interviewed. There were at least 40 officers around, many plain clothes.

The offender was "a person of interest" to police prior to the incident.

“I saw a bullet casing on the road by the petrol station that was being guarded by police. It was quite shocking for many involved.”

Gill said she saw the crashed white BMW, and then saw a man, of “large build”, speeding down the road in a small dark grey car, with a number of police cars in pursuit.

“There were women’s clothes all over the road – a hat, shoes and bag – so I think he got out of the BMW and then took someone else’s car.

“It was all so unexpected it gave me such a fright, and we had to stay at the petrol station for close to an hour to give a statement to police.”

The IPCA has been notified of the incident. Police will also conduct their own investigation.

A resident who lives near to where the incident unfolded said they heard “a lot” of sirens, and the squealing of wheels.

Photos from the scene show the white BMW, with no number plates, crashed into a pole near a Z petrol station, its airbags deployed.

Three police cars and a further five non-marked cars were also seen on the road, and the police Eagle helicopter was overhead.