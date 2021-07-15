Watch live: Man held gun to two people's heads before police shooting in Auckland

A man held a gun to the heads of two members of the public before he was shot by police in Auckland, police say.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers gave an update to media on Thursday afternoon after the man was seriously injured in Ellerslie.

He also addressed the fatal shooting by police of a man in Hamilton overnight.

The Auckland incident unfolded on Thursday morning after a BMW X5 was stolen from the Youth Garage car dealership in Penrose.

Chambers said the thief’s driving was “poor” and he crashed the car on Great South Rd.

The police Eagle helicopter was in the area and began tracking him, and officers in patrol cars responded, Chambers said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a police shooting in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

The thief then held a gun to the head of a member of the public and stole their car, Chambers said.

He ran over the person’s foot as he drove away.

“The injuries are not serious, but nevertheless, injuries,” he said.

That person was taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police at the scene of the incident where two people were injured.

The offender then crashed the second car and held the gun to the head of another member of the public. It was then that police fired, Chambers said.

The man was hit in his torso and seriously injured. He has been taken to Auckland City Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition, Chambers said.

Youth Garage owner Wilson Zhu said a woman wearing a high-vis vest came into his dealership on Thursday morning, acting suspiciously, shortly before the BMW was stolen.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police are at the scene between Ellerslie and Penrose.

“She came in and was asking for details on cars and then just walked away. I thought it was a bit strange.”

Zhu said he then went on a break and when he came back half an hour later he saw a man also wearing a high-vis vest driving the BMW.

“I realised he was stealing it and tried to stop him, but he kept driving full speed towards me, so I called police.”

Zhu believed the man and woman were working together as they both were wearing the same vests.

He said they looked as though they were construction workers and believed they would’ve been in their 40s.

A worker at Rod Milner Motors, in Ellerslie, said she heard a car crashing about 11am, which was then followed by three gunshots.

“I think it was police who fired the three shots,” the worker said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A BMW SUV with no plates was seen crashed near the Z petrol station.

Witness Kāhu Gill said she had been driving up the road when she noticed flashing lights up ahead.

“Suddenly a car with a man in a reflective vest came speeding past, close to hitting us. Followed by six or seven police cars, also speeding.

“We were stopped by police and interviewed. There were at least 40 officers around, many plain clothes.

“I saw a bullet casing on the road by the petrol station that was being guarded by police. It was quite shocking for many involved.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A large number of police were at the scene.

Gill said she saw the crashed white BMW, and then saw a man, of “large build”, speeding down the road in a small dark grey car, with a number of police cars in pursuit.

“There were women’s clothes all over the road – a hat, shoes and bag – so I think he got out of the BMW and then took someone else’s car.

“It was all so unexpected it gave me such a fright, and we had to stay at the petrol station for close to an hour to give a statement to police.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The BMW, which had been stolen from a near-by car dealership, had been blocked by police.

A resident who lives near to where the incident unfolded said they heard “a lot” of sirens, and the squealing of wheels.

The intersection of Great South Rd and Church St is closed due to the investigation, Auckland Transport said.

Drivers are being urged to delay their travel or take a different route.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Two people were taken to hospital following the incident.

Photos from the scene show the white BMW, with no number plates, crashed into a pole near a Z petrol station, its airbags deployed.

Three police cars and a further five non-marked cars were also seen on the road, and the police Eagle helicopter was overhead.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff There was a large police presence at the site.

The manager of the Z Petrol station said he had made a statement to police, but couldn’t comment further.

“All my staff are safe and weren’t involved,” he said.

The incident occurred near One Tree Hill College, which is closed for the school holidays.