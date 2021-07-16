One dead after serious crash in Kaiwaka, north of Auckland

The road is expected to be closed for some time and diversions are in place. (File photo)

A person has died in a crash near Kaiwaka, north of Auckland.

Police were called to reports of a serious crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 1 about four kilometres south of Kaiwaka about 6pm on Friday.

One person has died and two others are seriously injured, police said in a statement.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised that the road is likely to be closed between Kaiwaka and Te Hana for “some time” while the police investigate.

A detour is in place via Mangawhai Kaiwaka Rd.