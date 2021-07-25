School Report: A user's guide to Stuff's school database

Choosing a school is a daunting, potentially life-changing decision for students and their caregivers.

To make the choice just that bit easier, Stuff is relaunching School Report – a comprehensive database containing NCEA results and funding and demographic information for every high school in the country.

After a three-year hiatus, this time around the tool focuses on a decade of National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) data for Years 11, 12 and 13 students.

With School Report, parents will be able to search schools and kura by name, region, and co-ed or single-sex education.

Each school’s dedicated page contains data visualisations of NCEA achievement and endorsement (achievement with merit or excellence) results for levels 1 to 3 since 2010. These visualisations reveal trends over time for each school and allow for comparisons between similar schools.

Visit School Report here.

For fairness, Stuff has visualised the data for each school against the results of other schools in the same decile (more on this below). This enables an apples-to-apples comparison, matching schools with pupils of similar backgrounds and funding levels.

Stuff has also crunched some of the data within School Report to examine trends in NCEA results, revealing that although overall results have improved, many long-standing ethnicity and gender differences in achievement remain unresolved. One bright spot is a big jump in the number of students – especially from kura kaupapa – achieving the highest possible results in te reo Māori.

NCEA results aren’t the only thing that matters, though. Each school’s page also includes information about the funding it receives, how diverse the student roll is, and direct links to Education Review Office (ERO) reports and the school’s own website.

No one should use academic results like NCEA as the sole indicator of a school’s quality. The best way to get to know if a school is right for a child is to spend some time on it. Talk to the parents, students and teachers at the school. Ask for a visit. Quiz the principal. Maybe ask them about their results to get a more nuanced view.

Why only secondary schools?

Institution-by-institution data assessing achievement levels at primary schools and kura in New Zealand is no longer available in School Report, after National Standards assessment and reporting for these schools were scrapped in 2017.

Stuff opted to remove all schools not offering secondary-level education.

Primary schools and kura must still report to parents on their child's progress and achievement, especially in maths, reading and writing, but there is no indication from the current government of a National Standards successor.

Currently, the National Monitoring Study of Student Achievement, run out of the University of Otago in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the New Zealand Council for Educational Research, publishes the most comprehensive assessment of overall academic achievement by primary and intermediate-aged school kids.

Comparisons within deciles

Socio-economic background has long been a strong indicator of a student’s achievement.

Household income, parents' employment status, welfare benefits received, occupation skill level, and household crowding for every student enrolled in the New Zealand educational system are the indicators used by the ministry to determine school deciles.

Together, they assess "the socio-economic position of a school’s student community relative to other schools throughout the country", according to the ministry. The deciles determine the level of funding each school receives.

Because of the strong correlation between socio-economic status and academic achievement, comparisons between schools are only suitable and relevant when made between similar schools.