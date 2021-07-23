One person injured after vehicle crashes down bank in Canterbury

One person is injured after a vehicle went down a bank near Governors Bay.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred on Governors Bay Rd, near Rapaki Bay, at about 8.50pm.

Two people were in the vehicle when it crashed. One person was able to escape but fire crews from Lyttleton and Christchurch had to cut the second passenger free.

One person is injured but the status of their injuries was unknown.

A helicopter has flown to the scene.

The road is currently blocked.