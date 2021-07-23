Contractor seriously injured after getting electric shock at Devonport Naval Base
A contract worker has been seriously injured at Devonport Naval Base on Auckland’s North Shore.
An Defence Force spokeswoman said the contractor had been doing maintenance work on a building when they suffered injuries from an electric shock.
“Navy Occupational Safety and Health is investigating, and WorkSafe have been informed,” the spokeswoman said.
A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital following an incident in the area.