Contractor seriously injured after getting electric shock at Devonport Naval Base

The incident happened at Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

A contract worker has been seriously injured at Devonport Naval Base on Auckland’s North Shore.

An Defence Force spokeswoman said the contractor had been doing maintenance work on a building when they suffered injuries from an electric shock.

“Navy Occupational Safety and Health is investigating, and WorkSafe have been informed,” the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital following an incident in the area.