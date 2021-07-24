Worker stable in burns unit after electric shock at Devonport Naval Base

The incident happened at Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

A contract worker who suffered an electric shock at Devonport Naval Base while conducting maintenance is now in a stable condition.

The incident occurred on Auckland’s North Shore on Friday afternoon and the worker was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They are being treated at the burns unit at Middlemore Hospital.

A Defence Force spokeswoman said the contractor had been doing maintenance work on a building when they suffered injuries from an electric shock.

“Navy Occupational Safety and Health is investigating, and WorkSafe have been informed,” the spokeswoman said.

WorkSafe confirmed it has been informed of the incident and is making enquiries, a spokeswoman said.