Puhinui Station: $69 million transport hub opens in south Auckland

The Puhinui Station Interchange is nearing completion, with Covid-19 restrictions and logistical hurdles making it delayed and over-budget.

A $69 million transport hub in south Auckland providing a “vital link” to the airport has opened its doors to the public.

Hundreds of locals flocked to Puhnui Station at a public open day on Saturday to explore the new bus and rail interchange that promises “faster, more frequent and easier” connections to Auckland Airport.

The site in Papatoetoe had been closed for construction since September 2019 and services will begin running on Monday.

Auckland Transport/Supplied A new bus and train interchange in south Auckland is open after two years of construction.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison described the station as a “a stunning piece of architecture and design”.

“Thanks to a partnership with mana whenua, which involved Te Ākitai Waiohua providing design leadership, we’ve now got an amazing station that will create key connections into Auckland Airport from all over Tāmaki Makaurau,” he said.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Michael Wood attended the public open day to cut the ribbon and officially open the interchange.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Auckland mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Michael Brown attended Puhinui Station on Saturday to cut the ribbon.

But bus and rail services will not begin operating until Monday.

Electric AirportLink buses will run ever 10 minutes from Puhinui Station, giving commuters a public transport option to connect to the airport.

AUCKLAND TRANSPORT Time lapse footage of the construction of Auckland's Puhinui Station Interchange which will open to the public on July 26.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia said the station is a great investment and asset for Papatoetoe.

“The new station will benefit locals, but it will also make it easier for the large number of airport workers who live nearby,” she said.

The station includes larger platforms, drop-off and short-term parking areas and new escalators, stairs and large lifts to accommodate luggage.

The station was initially slated for completion by late 2020, or early 2021, but Covid-19 lockdowns and rail improvements in the last year caused delays.

Puhinui Station Interchange and the AirportLink service are part of the wider Auckland Airport to Botany Rapid Transit project.