Aucklander wins $17 million, 13th Lotto Powerball winner this year

One lucky Aucklander has made a clean sweep of Saturday’s Lotto draw, taking home $17.16 million.

The winning ticket was sold at West City Lotto in Auckland and comprises $17m from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

This is the 13th Powerball win this year and comes a month after a New Plymouth player won $13 million with Powerball First Division.

Five other players from around the country each took home $166,667 with Lotto First Division in this weekend’s draw.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.