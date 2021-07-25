Christchurch designer wins Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore

Ari Terekhova of Christchurch won the Mataura Licencing Trust Award of Excellence at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore on Saturday night.

The winning design at this year’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards stopped one of the judges in his tracks.

A collection from Christchurch based designer Ari Terekhova won the Mataura Licencing Trust Award of Excellence at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.

The awards, in their 32nd year, were held in Gore on Saturday night.

Terekhova was at the awards, and received the award for her win in the collections section, but had left to drive to Dunedin to catch an early morning flight before she was announced as the winner.

Judge James Dobson, of label Jimmy D, said the three garments entered as a collection, which also won the Mackersey Properties Collections Award, were innovative.

“They stopped me in my tracks. They had been thoughtfully printed, the designer had made her own fabrics and the sewing was incredible.’’

The designs were made of silk and merino, which he said ‘’felt like the future of fashion.’’

“We are looking at a more ethical industry and this is a fashion design competition, not a wearable arts competition, so it fitted the brief really well.’’

Sarah-Jane Duff, label of Lost and Led Astray, was also on the judging panel.

She said the winning designs were beautifully created, they walked well on the catwalk and were timeless.

“What they have managed to create using a natural dying technique is incredible.’’

Models paraded down the catwalk in front of a sold out crowd at the Awards gala evening, following a record crowd at the Strictly Design Awards evening on Friday night.

Masks were a feature of some designs for the first time, a sign of the Covid-19 pandemic, and denim featured heavily on the runway in the recycled sections.

Entries in the school sections were also paraded on Saturday night, after the winners were announced on Friday.

The Award of Excellence in the schools section was won by Ruby Wells of St Matthews Collegiate, Masterton.

Other winners: