Auckland's Riverhead Forest identified as potential future dam site

Auckland Council is exploring a new dam in Riverhead Forest to help secure the region's water resource.

Directors of council-controlled organisation Watercare discussed land north-west of Auckland, which could “potentially” be used to build a dam, at a meeting on July 5.

Chief executive Jon Lamonte said any significant population growth in the area would need to be considered.

WATERCARE Watercare is re-commissioning a bore at Pukekohe to boost drought-hit water supply.

“Water storage has to be part of the equation, and we should be considering obtaining the required designation and consents now,” he said.

Head of servicing and consents Mark Bourne said Watercare is not “standing still” in securing long-term future sources for the region.

“Our Waikato River resource consent application identifies 156 alternative water supply options. This includes the option to build a dam in Riverhead Forest, using land we already own,” he said.

David White/Stuff Dams in Auckland’s Waitākere ranges dipped below 50 per cent capacity last April, and now Watercare is exploring how to secure water for the future.

“Our next step is to confirm the source for the dam, the volume of water the dam will provide; the designation and consenting requirements; and investigate the likely cost.”

Bourne said following this Watercare will determine the viability of the dam, the timing of when it is needed and who may be affected should it go ahead.

Auckland iwi Te Kawerau a Maki received a Treaty of Waitangi settlement of $6.8 million which was used to purchase 86 per cent of Riverhead Forest in 2014.

Te Kawerau a Maki spokesperson Edmund Awby said the iwi wants to have “collaborative discussions” with Watercare on the future of the land it owns in Riverhead Forest.

“We’re the adjacent landowner, and it's really our prime piece of commercial redress that we got back,” he said.

“If we’re going to go into water shortages with climate change we can't take from the Waikato River forever, but that being said it has to be done in a way that delivers for Aucklanders but also makes sense for us.”

Dams in the Hunua and Waitākere Ranges fell over 50 per cent below normal levels in April 2020 for the first time in 25 years.

The dams currently sit at 26 per cent below normal.