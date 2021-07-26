School in lockdown as armed police sweep Palmerston North suburb for wanted man

Armed offenders were called to assist with the arrest of a wanted man in Palmerston North. (File photo)

A school is in lockdown following an armed police search in a Palmerston North suburb.

Police launched the search at an address in Milson just after 3pm on Monday, however a police media spokeswoman did not know what street the search originated on.

The armed offenders’ squad were called in as a precaution, she said. A man was arrested just after 3.30pm.

Just before 4pm a staff member from Milson School said the school was in an emergency situation and had gone into lockdown.

A mother, who didn't want to be named, was picking up her child when she noticed the armed police lining Carlisle St across the road from Rutland Place where Milson School was based.

She was trying to turn onto Fairs Rd towards Rangitīkei St, but the traffic was backed up due to the police response.

Officers with guns were crouching behind a car, pointing their firearms at a home and other armed officers stood along the street.

“It's a scary thing for the kids. I was just kind of freaking out.

“I just saw quite a few police and was trying to quickly drive out.”

When she got home she called the school to ask why they hadn’t warned parents, but was told they were also caught unawares.

“With students walking home, stuff like that is just dangerous.

“I just think that they could have thought about notifying the school before doing something like that so close to the school, it's pretty shocking.”