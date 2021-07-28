news
National
Auckland traffic live: Building fire causes traffic havoc in east Auckland
Mina Kerr-Lazenby
18:51, Jul 28 2021
Sam Bhatia/Supplied
A large building fire at TruDesign Plastics in Burswood, east Auckland, is causing major traffic delays in the area.
Have you witnessed an incident on the roads? Email us at
aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz