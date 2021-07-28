Live: OlyWhites play for a quarterfinals spot as they take on Romania at the Sapporo Dome ... read more

Auckland traffic live: Building fire causes traffic havoc in east Auckland

18:51, Jul 28 2021
A large building fire at TruDesign Plastics in Burswood, east Auckland, is causing major traffic delays in the area.
Sam Bhatia/Supplied
