Two arrested after pointing gun in alleged Glenfield road rage incident

A female and male have been arrested for pointing a firearm in an alleged road rage incident. (File photo)

Two people have been charged after pointing a gun at a vehicle in an alleged road rage incident in Glenfield on Auckland’s North Shore.

At 9.30pm on Tuesday, police say they became aware of an alleged road rage incident involving two vehicles.

A gun was pointed by an occupant of one vehicle to the driver of the second vehicle. No one was injured.

The offending occupants fled the scene and were monitored by a police helicopter before being apprehended. A shotgun was recovered.

READ MORE:

* Police eagle helicopter not returning to Christchurch in near future

* Whakaari/White Island: First responders land on 'moon-like' ash after eruption

* Police Eagle helicopter takes flight as base moves out of central Auckland



A 32-year-old woman will appear in North Shore’s District court on Wednesday, facing numerous charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm.

A 46-year-old male is to appear in North Shore’s District court later in the week for driving-related charges.