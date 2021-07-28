Two critically injured in crash in Auckland's Maraetai, rescue helicopter inbound

A car has overturned and two people are badly injured after a crash. (File photo)

Two people are critically injured after a crash in east Auckland’s Maraetai.

The single-vehicle incident left a car overturned.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Maraetai Rd and Keanes Rd. Both roads have since been closed.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of Maraetai Drive and Maraetai School Rd, and at the roundabout at Whitford-Maraetai Rd and Beachlands Rd.

These road blockages are expected to remain throughout the afternoon, police said.

St John Ambulance confirmed two people are in critical condition.

Two ambulances, two rapid response units and a Westpac rescue helicopter are at the scene.

The call to emergency services came through at 2.11pm.

MORE TO COME.