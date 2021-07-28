Large building fire at plastics factory closes roads in east Auckland

Ti Rakau Drive in Counties Manukau was closed as a result of a large fire at TruDesign Plastics.

A large building fire has closed a number of roads, hindering many motorists’ evening commute in east Auckland.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of a building fire about 5pm in Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood.

They are currently assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with traffic control in the area.

Sam Bhatia/Supplied A strong police and Fire and Emergency NZ presence is seen at a large building fire at TruDesign Plastics in Burswood, east Auckland.

Sam Bhatia was driving from Sylvia Park when he noticed a “weird smoke cloud” and the sound of “multiple police sirens”.

“It was a bit of a worry,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Waikato plastics manufacturer making respirators for Covid-19 patients

* Sylvia Park will open a new 600-car parking building tomorrow ahead of the Christmas rush

* Man stabbed near Auckland's Sylvia Park Mall



Sam Bhatia/Supplied “Weird smoke clouds” were described by passers-by.

“As soon as you entered the [area near the] fire it was like entering a cloud and you could feel the heat – my window was rolled down.”

Bhatia said that “it did not look serious to begin with” but as he got closer he “realised how bad it was”.

“It was really busy and it smelt really nasty, like burnt plastic.”

Sam Bhatia/Supplied Police were on hand to divert traffic, which had become congested during rush-hour as a result.

The building involved in the fire, TruDesign Plastics, specialises in the manufacture of plastic items such as marine valves, skin fittings and hose nozzles, according to its website.

Ti Rakau Drive is closed between Gossamer Drive and Trugood Drive, and motorists are asked to avoid the area as there is significant congestion.

Bhatia said traffic was “really bad” in the area, especially for those that worked in the nearby factories who were attempting to head home.