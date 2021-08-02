Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles North Island

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the central North Island in the early hours of Monday.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled parts of the Waikato in the early hours of Monday.

According to GeoNet, more than 2700 people reported feeling the quake shortly after 1am on Monday.

The earthquake struck 10km south-east of Tokoroa, and was 160km deep, GeoNet said.

The majority of people reported light or weak shaking as a result of the early morning quake.

On Twitter, GeoNet said the quake was reported being felt across the North Island.

“These deep earthquakes are typically widely felt, but usually not close to the epicentre.”

