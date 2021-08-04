One person dead after bus and car crash on Auckland's North Shore

One person is dead following an incident involving a car and a bus.

Police confirmed that one person of the vehicle died at the scene on Wednesday morning at East Coast Rd, in the Redvale area.

Emergency services attended the scene at 7.10am after a collision involving a vehicle and a bus, with the Serious Crash Unit in attendance.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan confirmed the bus was a Northern Express bus.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff East Coast Rd is expected to close as the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Hannan said there were no passengers on the bus as it was out of service. The driver is in shock and being supported.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said fire trucks are there and crews were assisting in “extricating the driver of the bus”.

St John ambulance spokeswoman Beverley Tse said one ambulance attended the scene at 7.12am and is treating one patient.

The patient is at North Shore Hospital in a minor condition.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as East Coast Rd is will be closed for some time as emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions are in place on Lonely Track Rd and Awanohi Rd.