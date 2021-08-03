Person suffers 'life-changing' injuries in motorbike crash on Karioitahi beach

A person received multiple injures at Karioitahi beach, west of Waiuku, over the weekend. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after suffering “life-changing” injuries in a crash at Karioitahi beach, south of Auckland, over the weekend.

The crash is being investigated by police, a police spokeswoman said, and is a reminder people need to drive legally and safely on the beach.

The Saturday crash involved an off-road motorcycle and the rider received multiple serious, life-changing injuries, she said.

Karioitahi is one of only two beaches in Auckland, along with Muriwai, which is classified as a road, meaning people can drive along the shore.

In recent years safety concerns have been raised about driving along Muriwai beach, and in summer vehicles were banned from December 23 until January 10.

Rodney Local Board chairman Phelan Pirrie previously said it was the first time the council and other agencies had chosen to close access to vehicles over the busiest weeks of summer.

The police spokeswoman warned drivers and motorbike riders road rules still apply on beaches.

“This includes obeying the speed limit, wearing seatbelts in vehicles and helmets on bikes.

“These rules apply to ensure the safety of all people in the area, including those driving or riding on the beach.”

Any vehicle on the beach needs to have a registration and current warrant of fitness, and the driver needs to have their driving licence and a permit from the council, she said.

Action will be taken against people who aren’t obeying the rules, she said.

“Members of the public can assist with taking photos or videos of any illegal operators and reporting this to police in the first instance by calling 105.

“If you see someone driving in a way that may put themselves or others at risk, please contact us.”