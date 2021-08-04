Unsettled weather and strong winds ease on Wednesday before more rain this week

Most of the country will get a brief reprieve from unsettled weather and strong winds on Wednesday.

On Tuesday about 350 Auckland homes were without power as a result of outages caused by high winds hitting the city, lines company Vector said in an update at 7.30pm on Tuesday. No further update has been issued.

According to the MetService Northland and Auckland will be mostly fine on Wednesday with Isolated showers before dawn and rain in Northland at night.

MetService issued a snowfall warning for the Desert Rd area, where a few snow flurries were expected around the summit until early Wednesday morning, but little if any snow is expected to accumulate on the road. The next update is expected at 11am.

Overnight into Wednesday, the east coast of the North Island, from the Wairarapa to Gisborne, was expected to pick up southerly waves of around five metres for a while.

Taranaki, Wellington Gisborne and the Wairarapa would also see some morning cloud, with isolated showers, before clearing and becoming fine.

After the southwest change, a brief ridge is set to move over the country on Wednesday.

“The high pressure grants a small reprieve from the unsettled weather, so if you've got any washing piling up, Wednesday's the best of a bad lot,” a Met Service statement said.

However, the fine weather would not last long as another “frontal feature” tracks across Aotearoa on Thursday, bringing more rain.