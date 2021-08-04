MediaWorks staff in tears as boss reveals results of harassment, bullying review

The head of news and radio company MediaWorks has apologised to staff for “not looking after employees”.

According to a staff member at a company-wide meeting on Wednesday morning, chief executive Cam Wallace delivered “three apologies [within the space] of 15 minutes” as he presented results of a 20-week review into harassment and culture at the company.

Wallace also detailed what would be done to repair staff confidence.

The staffer described the results presented as “damning.”

“[There are] plenty of tears around our office.”

Stuff understands the review, conducted by Maria Dew QC, heard sexual assault allegations as well as cases of bullying, misogynistic and sexist behaviour and poor employment practices. A truncated version of the review is due to be made public at midday.

Stuff has spoken to current and former employees who met with Dew to add their experiences to the review.

One former staffer said they had attempted suicide after trying repeatedly to get help from MediaWorks executives for chronic bullying in their team. Stuff has chosen not to reveal the former staffer’s name or gender.

The former staffer said they had begged for a “safe working environment” and had been assured training sessions were being put in place in 2019. None were ever scheduled, they claim.

The employee says they then went to MediaWorks’ human resources staff, with no result. The staffer was given the option of being “moved” to another part of the company, but opted to leave.

A former employee of a MediaWorks radio station, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a fellow employee in the late 2000s, says she was disappointed by the experienced, which “felt rushed” and “like a box-ticking exercise.”

“It felt like a data collating rather than an acknowledgement of harm. She pushed me on 'what do you want from this'.

“I'm not looking to name and shame, I don't want anything from MediaWorks but for the culture to change.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff MediaWorks has been running a 20-week review into employee behaviour. The results are out today.

The wide-ranging review was sparked by allegations of harassment against Mediaworks radio staff aired on social media in mid-March.

After questions from Stuff on March 12, a MediaWorks spokesperson announced “a thorough review of historic events and our current workplace culture and practices”.

A week later, it appointed Dew to lead the review. Stuff understands the months-long investigation included interviews with 140 current and former staff, and covered concerns dating back to 2018.

Announcing the review in March, Executive Director Cam Wallace promised a thorough examination of past and current workplace culture and practices.

In the same week Dew was appointed, Stuff revealed MediaWorks stood down two radio employees while it conducted an internal investigation into harassment allegations against them.

One of them, a high profile on-air personality, has not returned to work and all mention of him was removed from the MediaWorks website and promotional material at the time.

The internal investigation process subsequently cleared the other worker, who returned to his job.

More to follow

